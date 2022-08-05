2022 Hyundai Tucson gets 3,000 bookings in 15 days: Launch on August 10

The all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson has bagged more than 3,000 bookings within 15 days. It will be officially launched on August 10 and will be Hyundai’s flagship SUV for the Indian market.

Hyundai Motor India recently unveiled the all-new fourth-gen Tucson SUV and it will be officially launched in the country on August 10, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on July 18 and the company has received more than 3,000 bookings for this premium mid-size SUV within 15 days. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be Hyundai’s flagship SUV for the Indian market.

One can book the all-new Hyundai Tucson by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000 online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai Signature outlet which is available in 125 cities. It will be offered in two trims – Platinum and Signature. The top-spec Signature trim of the new Tucson will get ADAS too, making it the first Hyundai car in India to get this feature.

Hyundai officially calls it the Smart Sense Technology and this level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) will offer 20+ safety features. Some other features of the new Tucson will include twin 10.25-inch screens, Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, etc. Powering the all-new Hyundai Tucson will be a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed AT.

Watch Video | 2022 Hyundai Tucson – Level 2 ADAS explained:

It will also get a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed AT. This premium mid-size SUV will get an all-wheel-drive system as well along with multi-drive modes. The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India on August 10 and it will take on the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

