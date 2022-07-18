2022 Hyundai Tucson bookings open: India launch on 4th August

The bookings for the all-new Hyundai Tucson are now open in India ahead of its launch on August 4, 2022. This premium Hyundai SUV will take on the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, etc.

Hyundai recently unveiled the fourth-generation Tucson in India ahead of its launch scheduled for August 4, 2022. Pre-bookings for the all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson are now officially open. One can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000 online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai Signature outlet which is available in 125 Indian cities.

The new fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson will be leaps and bounds better than its predecessor. It will sport Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language with a radical styling. This premium SUV will be loaded with features up to the gills. Also, it will be the first Hyundai car in India to feature Hyundai SmartSense tech with level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Powering the all-new Hyundai Tucson will be a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 184 bhp and 416 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed AT. It will get an all-wheel-drive system too along with multi-drive modes.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The all-new TUCSON has been crafted with unique and revolutionary elements that bring together luxury, technology and innovation. Conceptualized as the most iconic SUV of modern times, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON was developed to exude an innovative yet futuristic appeal. Through its elegance and dynamism, this modern premium SUV reflects Hyundai’s Superior quality and brand identity.”

He further added, “The all-new Hyundai TUCSON showcases a quintessential embodiment of Hyundai’s futuristic design identity and in its new avatar, offers our customer an extravagant mobility experience. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON will form the perfect expression of Hyundai’s commitment to India, introducing an unmatched benchmark for this segment.” Upon launch, the new Hyundai Tucson will take on the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, etc.

