2022 Hyundai Tucson: As safe as Fort Knox

2022 Hyundai Tucson – Level 2 ADAS explained: We sit on the passenger seat of Hyundai’s flagship SUV, the Tucson, and find out what the ADAS features are all about.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson recently broke cover and the Korean automobile manufacturer has unveiled the powertrain options, dimensions and features. Tucson is the most technologically advanced vehicle in its segment as it comes equipped with the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). This also makes the new SUV the first Hyundai vehicle to get the ADAS suite. The official launch of the new Tucson is slated to be on August 4, but before that, we take a closer look and decode the ADAS features at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT) test track at Gurugram, Haryana.

Watch Video | 2022 Hyundai Tucson – Level 2 ADAS explained:

What is ADAS?

ADAS system or as Hyundai calls it SmartSense, is a radar sensor-based technology which uses a camera mounted on the centre of the front windshield that detects objects including pedestrians, cyclists and other moving vehicles on the road. The system sends warning alerts and activates emergency brakes when there is no response from the driver. Level 2 ADAS system means that the new Tucson can control the steering wheel and brakes, but the driver can override it anytime.

2022 Hyundai Tucson ADAS Features:

Forward Collision Avoidance System

This is easily one of the most important features in the ADAS suite. The system keeps scanning the road ahead to ensure Tucson doesn’t crash into a slow-moving vehicle or an object that abruptly stops in front. The radar sensors and the camera lock into a vehicle which could lead to an accident. The system starts giving out audio and visual warning alerts. If the driver still isn’t able to respond to this situation quickly enough then Tucson automatically activates emergency brakes. This system can be activated from 10 kmph to 180 kmph.

Adaptive Cruise Control

The Tucson’s speed limit and the distance between the vehicle in front can be set and it will automatically maintain this and adjust speed automatically. The vehicle will stop and go by itself within a window of 3 seconds. If the time period is longer then the driver has to press the accelerator and the SUV gets back to the pre-set limit. The adaptive cruise control in Tucson can only be activated over 30 kmph.

Lane Keep Assist

With the aid of the radar sensor and the camera, the system first reads the well-demarcated lane markings. Keep in mind that if the lane markers are faded or non-existent then the system will not get activated. This feature ensures that Tucson remains in its lane. If the SUV drifts out of its lane then a warning light will flash on the driver’s console and sound alerts will start buzzing. The steering wheel will automatically steer the car back to its lane. The driver can disable this feature by taking control of the steering. To activate this feature, Tucson has to be cruising at or over 60 kmph.

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

This relies on the two radar sensors on the rear bumper of Tucson. While reversing, the system alerts the driver when a car is approaching. An alert icon will appear on the outside rearview mirror along with a warning sound. Tucson is also equipped with a safe exit warning and alerts both the driver and passengers that it’s not safe to open the door as a vehicle is approaching.

Blind Spot Collision Alert

With the aid of the cameras tucked inside the two ORVMs, Tucson detects and sends warning signals when a vehicle goes past it at a faster speed. A visual warning alert appears on the ORVM ensuring that the driver is aware of what’s happening on the rear side of the vehicle. Also, when the indicator is switched on, the ORVM of that indicated side captures an image and shows it on the driver’s console, ensuring there aren’t any blind spots.

Final Word

It’s quite evident that the ADAS features in Tucson are fine-tuned and can be used on Indian roads but the lanes have to be well marked. The system will work in start-stop traffic, but it would be wise to try them out on less crowded city roads or on the highway. The front collision avoidance system is alert and responsive, which, in my book, makes it the most important feature. We will have to drive it in real-world conditions to give the ADAS a comprehensive test, but this suite makes Tucson one of the safest SUVs and the smartest in its segment.

