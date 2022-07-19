2022 Hyundai Tucson ADAS features compared: What is different?

The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the first Hyundai vehicle in India to come with Level 2 ADAS features. But how does this feature list compare to other vehicles available in the market right now?

Modern cars are not just better when it comes to engine design, efficiency and outputs. They also come with many intuitive and helpful features that make your journey safer and more pleasant. The latest innovation that seems to be making its way into more and more cars is advance driver assistance system (ADAS). By equipping the vehicle with cameras and a smart computer, one can make the car detect and avoid any imminent danger. The recently unveiled 2022 Hyundai Tucson is one such vehicle that is set to get Level 2 ADAS. However, there are other cars in the market that are already offering ADAS in a segment below the Tucson and we shall take a look at how the feature list of Tucson compares to that of other affordable ADAS-equipped cars in India.

Safety for others as well

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson comes with 16 ADAS based safety features in total. These features include forward collision warning and automatic braking in case the car detects a pedestrian, cyclist or another car is up ahead and the driver does not apply brakes at the right time. These features can help greatly reduce the risk of collisions, saving not only the occupants inside the car but also those outside. This is a feature that is commonly seen in other cars with ADAS like the MG Astor, Mahindra XUV700 and Honda City e:HEV.

Another common feature among all these vehicles is High Beam Assist. When you are on the move, the Tucson detects oncoming traffic and switches your car to low beam in case you are using high beam. Once the oncoming vehicle has passed, it will automatically go back to high beam.

Ease of driving

If you want a car that drives itself, you might be looking at a vehicle with Level 3 autonomous capabilities. Having said that, these Level 2 vehicles also have some amount of self-driving capabilities. Features like Lane Keep Assist can detect markings on the road and keep the vehicle in the centre of the lane the car is in. Even if there is a gentle curve in the road, the steering wheel can turn on its own and keep the car within the white lines.

All of these vehicles get a dynamic cruise control system which reduces the speed of your vehicle if it detects a slower moving vehicle up ahead and increases it again once there is sufficient distance or the car has moved out of the way. The Tucson can even come to a complete halt if the vehicle in front stops and if the leading vehicle starts moving within three seconds, so will the Tucson.

2022 Hyundai Tucson has your back

Getting out of a tight parking spot can be tricky as you might have vehicles on either side, blocking your view. Features like Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist come to the driver’s aid in such a situation. If the car senses another vehicle approaching as you pull out of a parking space, it will not just warn you but also apply the brakes should you fail to react. A version of this feature also comes into play when the vehicle is moving. The new Tucson can help you change lanes safely by observing the vehicles coming from behind. If there is another car that is approaching you from the lane you intend to take, the car will flash a warning sign.

Driver Drowsiness Detection is another feature that can be helpful when you are on longer journeys. Cameras inside the car take an image of the driver and also take into consideration the driving pattern to judge whether the driver is falling asleep at the wheel. If the system does detect that, it will generate audio and visual feedback to alert the person controlling the wheel. This feature is available in the Tucson and XUV700 but cannot be found in the Honda City e:HEV and MG Astor.

A missing link

There is one feature, however, that the Tucson does not get. Road sign recognition is something that competitors like the MG Astor and Mahindra XUV700 get but the new Tucson lacks. This feature allows the vehicle to recognise road signs and warn the driver if they are overspeeding or even adjust the speed of the car automatically.