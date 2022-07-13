2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled. The new Tucson gets a major update in design while being offered in petrol and diesel options. The new Hyundai Tucson will go on sale in August when prices will also be announced.

After much anticipation, Hyundai India has unveiled the 2022 Tucson SUV, which will be the carmaker’s flagship ICE offering. The new Hyundai Tucson receives design and mechanical updates, including ADAS tech, making it the first Hyundai in India to be offered with the same. Hyundai will announce prices in August, when the new Tucson will officially go on sale.

The Hyundai Tucson was first launched in India in 2005 and over the years, the SUV has undergone significant design and mechanical upgrades. Over the years, the carmaker has sold over 7 million units of the Hyundai Tucson globally.

With the 2022 model, Hyundai has tweaked the design language a notch higher with a new grille that integrates the headlights and DRLs neatly, sports a sharper design, gets a new wheel design, blacked-out pillars, redesigned bumpers, and new tail lamps. Overall, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson manages to look more sporty and muscular at the same time.

The new 2022 Tucson will be offered in five single-tone and two dual-tone colour options such as Polar White, Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Amazon Grey, and Starry Night. The dual-tone options are available with the Polar White and Fiery Red colour options. Hyundai claims that the new Tucson has the longest wheelbase in its class, meaning more interior room compared to competitors.

Inside, the cabin gets updates too, such as 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity and Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech, touch-operated climate control systems, ambient lighting, an electronic parking brake, a premium 8 speaker Bose music system, 104 voice command functions, wireless charging, reclining second-row seats, rain-sensing wipers, and much more.

Other features include a keyless start system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, leather upholstery, 360-degree camera, hill ascend and descend control, 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, automatic headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, and ADAS Level 2, which includes cruise control with a stop and go function, lane-keeping assist, high beam assist, vehicle departure alert, and more.

Powering the new Hyundai Tucson is a 2.0-litre engine in petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine makes 187 bhp and 416 Nm of torque, while the petrol motor makes 153 bhp and 192 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic while the petrol engine is paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The new Tucson gets four drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart, while also getting an HTRAC all-wheel drive (AWD) system with terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand.