2022 Hyundai Elantra N teased ahead of global launch: Spoiler alert!

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the 2022 iteration of Elantra N that will get better aerodynamics and a more powerful engine as well.

Hyundai has teased the world with images of their upcoming Elantra N, a performance-oriented avatar of their executive sedan. Hyundai’s N division has been busy lately as they announced the Kona N just two months back, making this their sixth product. The new images show a portion of the rear and side of the sedan along with a closer look at the front tyre and it is safe to say that we are hyped!

One of the biggest talking points about the 2022 Elantra N is its spoiler. Yes, it comes with a glossy black spoiler mounted on the boot that will increase downforce and give the car better handling. Just below the spoiler will be the H-shaped tail lamps that stretch across the boot lid. This is not a new addition but looks great regardless. Another change can be observed when looking at the tailpipes. The 2022 Elantra N gets two large exhaust pipes that are different from the single twin-pipe design seen on the regular model of Elantra. There will be red accents on the front bumpers, side skirts and rear bumper giving the sedan a sporty look. Just like other N cars from Hyundai, this one will have an N badge on the grille as well.

Shifting our focus on what is under the hood, it is very likely that the new iteration of Hyundai Elantra N could come powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can spit out 275hp and 353Nm. Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed DCT. This is a big upgrade considering that the current model comes with a 1.6-litre engine that makes 201hp and 195Nm. Even though it will still be a front-wheel-drive vehicle, it is bound to be super fun thanks to the various driving modes.

Zooming into the image, one can notice the car sporting 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. The design of the diamond-cut alloy wheels is new and goes well with the sharp looks of the rest of the car. One can also spot the bright red brake callipers with the N badge on it. This is in line with the red accents seen in other parts as well. The dampers will also be tuned to provide a more engaging drive and inspire confidence around corners.

While we have no images of the interior, it is very likely that the upholstery on the inside will have N badging and red accents as well. In terms of equipment, it could get a 10.25-inch digital MID and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car technology. The car could also get voice command support, keyless entry, ventilated seats and memory function of seat adjustments as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.