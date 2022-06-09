2022 Hyundai Creta N-Line revealed: Gets updated styling, ADAS & more

The new 2022 Hyundai Creta N-Line has been revealed for the international markets. It gets updated styling, mechanical & cosmetic updates, and new features, including ADAS.

Hyundai has revealed the all-new Creta N-Line for the international markets. It will first go on sale in Brazil followed by other countries and it is likely to make its way to India as well. Based on the pre-facelift version of the second-generation model, the new Hyundai Creta N-Line gets updated styling, mechanical & cosmetic updates, and new features, including ADAS.

Talking about cosmetic updates, the Hyundai Creta N-Line gets an updated front fascia with a revised grille that seems to be inspired by the new-age Hyundai cars like the Tucson. The SUV also gets updated bumpers and blacked-out skid plates. Its side profile sports new 17-inch alloy wheels while the rear profile features an updated bumper, skid plate and twin exhaust tips.

On the inside, the Creta N-Line gets signature N-Line bits, including an all-black cabin with red stitching on the upholstery and a new steering wheel with red inserts. In terms of features, the SUV continues to be loaded with all the bells and whistles. Moreover, Hyundai is now offering ADAS features too, including an autonomous braking system, lane assist, fatigue detector, etc.

The Hyundai Creta N-Line will get varied powertrain options, depending upon the market. For India, this sportier iteration of the Creta is likely to get the 138 bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor with the 7-speed DCT. The Hyundai Creta N-Line is expected to be launched in India in the coming months. In other news, Hyundai is gearing up to launch the Venue Facelift this month.

