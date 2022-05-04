2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched: Priced from Rs 13.51 lakh

The new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.51 lakh, ex-showroom. Hyundai has also introduced several other updates for the MY2022 Creta.

Hyundai India has introduced a new Knight Edition of its popular mid-size SUV, Creta. The 2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.51 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of aesthetic upgrades, including blacked-out elements inside and out. Hyundai has introduced several other updates as well for the MY2022 Creta.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is offered in a newly introduced S+ trim with the manual gearbox and the top-spec SX (O) trim with automatic transmission options. It is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, save for the turbocharged petrol motor. Talking about the cosmetic updates, the SUV features a new gloss black grille with red inserts.

The other changes on the Creta Knight Edition include blacked-out front and rear skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, shark fin antenna and tail lamp inserts. It also gets sporty red front brake callipers, dark metal coloured alloy wheels and a Knight emblem on the tailgate. On the inside, the SUV gets an all-black cabin with sporty red inserts. The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is priced between Rs 13.51 lakh – Rs 18.18 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Creta: MY2022 Updates

For the year 2022, the Hyundai Creta gets an iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine on the S trim. The company has also introduced a new S+ trim with the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor that significantly brings down the entry-level price of this mill. In addition, the SUV now gets TPMS as standard across the range. The Hyundai Creta is currently priced between Rs 10.28 lakh – Rs 18.18 lakh, ex-showroom.

