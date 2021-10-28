2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift spied ahead of imminent debut: Clearest images yet

The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift has been spotted on test once again ahead of its imminent global debut next month. The facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to be launched in India next year.

Hyundai Creta is a very popular mid-size SUV not just in India, but in several countries across the world including China, Indonesia and its home country South Korea. The second-generation Hyundai Creta was globally launched in the year 2019 and now it is all set to receive a facelift update. The new 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift has been spotted testing multiple times in South Korea as well as Indonesia and its latest clear spy images reveal some interesting details.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift will make its official global debut at the GIIAS 2021 (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) that is scheduled to be held from November 11-21, 2021. The facelifted Creta will get a host of cosmetic updates and the same are pretty evident in these spy images too. At the front, it will get a new Parametric Jewel grille that takes its inspiration from the new-gen Tucson. The LED DRLs of the SUV will be integrated with the grille while the headlamp will be positioned on the bumper. It will also get revamped bumpers.

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to get a bunch of new features too. This mid-size SUV will offer an updated BlueLink connected car tech with new safety features, an updated digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera along with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The ADAS features might be offered on the India-spec model too and it will include the likes of blind-spot monitoring, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking etc.

The mechanicals of the SUV will remain the same as before. In India, it will get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and the company might offer a 6-speed iMT too. The new Hyundai Creta Facelift will soon make its global debut in Indonesia and it is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2022.

