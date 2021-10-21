2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

Official teaser images of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift are out, and here are the top 5 changes that are expected to be seen on the updated model. Read on to find out.

By:Updated: Oct 21, 2021 8:29 PM
Hyundai Creta facelift teaser front

 

Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling vehicles that South-Korean carmaker has in its line-up. In the Indian market, second-gen Creta has been on sale for almost 2 years now. However, it went on sale in the international markets much before it was launched here in India. Hence, it is now due for a mid-life update. In fact, Hyundai has revealed the teaser of the facelifted Creta’s front and rear facet in the Indonesian market. The vehicle will be making its way to the Indian market at a later stage. But what all changes will it come with? Here is a list of the top 5 changes that are likely to be seen on the Hyundai Creta facelift.

Tucson-inspired front face

Hyundai Creta’s styling is very polarizing. In the facelifted avatar, it will continue to carry a similar theme of opinions. However, the styling will follow the design language seen on the Tucson. It will also have the Parametric Jewel grille seen on the Tucson with integrated LED DRLs. The headlamp will feature a vertically split setup with main headlamp clusters sitting on the bumper, which also will be a sharper unit.

Sharper rear fascia

The rear face of the facelifted Hyundai Creta will also boast an angular appeal. It will feature a sharper tail lamp setup with the redesigned boot lid. Overall, the revisions will aid the Creta’s design with the much-required sharpness.

Hyundai Creta facelift teaser rear

Revised engine options

The Hyundai Creta is already on sale with a slew of engine choices in the Indian & foreign markets. However, in the refreshed avatar, it is likely to come with an updated petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech on offer. This way, Hyundai might offer better performance and mileage.

Beefed up feature list

While the feature list of the Hyundai Creta is already quite long, in the facelift offer, the mid-size SUV is anticipated to come with an even longer feature list. The new updated model might come with added equipment like – 360-degree parking camera, HUD, ADAS and more.

Hyundai Creta facelift teaser dashboard

Inclusion of iMT

Another big change would be the addition of iMT gearbox, which debuted on the Hyundai Venue. The clutchless manual gearbox is expected to make its way to the Creta as well, but in its facelifted avatar. Well, it is already available with the 1.5L motor on its mechanical sibling – Kia Seltos.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 KTM RC 390 listed on India website: Launch early next year

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

2022 Range Rover is here: Breaks cover in leaked pictures

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'

In images: Royal Enfield Classic 350 neatly transformed into a bobber called 'Ayla'

MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021: Deliveries to commence from 1st November

MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021: Deliveries to commence from 1st November

MG Hector Plus variants rejigged: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Hector Plus variants rejigged: New variant-wise prices explained

2022 Range Rover teased for the first time: Global reveal next week

2022 Range Rover teased for the first time: Global reveal next week

Govt to ask OEMs to make flex-fuel engines in next 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari

Govt to ask OEMs to make flex-fuel engines in next 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari

Exclusive: First images of India's fastest car Vazirani Ekonk. Unveil on Oct 25

Exclusive: First images of India's fastest car Vazirani Ekonk. Unveil on Oct 25

Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

Porsche Taycan beats 911 on the sales tally: Cayenne continues to hold the best-seller title

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Maserati Grecale unveil postponed: Chip shortage to be blamed

Maserati Grecale unveil postponed: Chip shortage to be blamed

Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy

Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy

SUN Mobility raises $50 mn: To expand EV charging services in India & global markets

SUN Mobility raises $50 mn: To expand EV charging services in India & global markets

Here's what Tata Punch's accessory packs get you: Complete details

Here's what Tata Punch's accessory packs get you: Complete details

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new