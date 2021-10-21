2022 Hyundai Creta facelift officially teased: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

Official teaser images of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift are out, and here are the top 5 changes that are expected to be seen on the updated model. Read on to find out.

Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling vehicles that South-Korean carmaker has in its line-up. In the Indian market, second-gen Creta has been on sale for almost 2 years now. However, it went on sale in the international markets much before it was launched here in India. Hence, it is now due for a mid-life update. In fact, Hyundai has revealed the teaser of the facelifted Creta’s front and rear facet in the Indonesian market. The vehicle will be making its way to the Indian market at a later stage. But what all changes will it come with? Here is a list of the top 5 changes that are likely to be seen on the Hyundai Creta facelift.

Tucson-inspired front face

Hyundai Creta’s styling is very polarizing. In the facelifted avatar, it will continue to carry a similar theme of opinions. However, the styling will follow the design language seen on the Tucson. It will also have the Parametric Jewel grille seen on the Tucson with integrated LED DRLs. The headlamp will feature a vertically split setup with main headlamp clusters sitting on the bumper, which also will be a sharper unit.

Sharper rear fascia

The rear face of the facelifted Hyundai Creta will also boast an angular appeal. It will feature a sharper tail lamp setup with the redesigned boot lid. Overall, the revisions will aid the Creta’s design with the much-required sharpness.

Revised engine options

The Hyundai Creta is already on sale with a slew of engine choices in the Indian & foreign markets. However, in the refreshed avatar, it is likely to come with an updated petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech on offer. This way, Hyundai might offer better performance and mileage.

Beefed up feature list

While the feature list of the Hyundai Creta is already quite long, in the facelift offer, the mid-size SUV is anticipated to come with an even longer feature list. The new updated model might come with added equipment like – 360-degree parking camera, HUD, ADAS and more.

Inclusion of iMT



Another big change would be the addition of iMT gearbox, which debuted on the Hyundai Venue. The clutchless manual gearbox is expected to make its way to the Creta as well, but in its facelifted avatar. Well, it is already available with the 1.5L motor on its mechanical sibling – Kia Seltos.

