2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift officially revealed: India launch next year

The new 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift has made its official debut at the GIIAS 2021 (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show). The facelifted Creta SUV is expected to be launched in India next year.

November 11, 2021
Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai has finally taken the wraps off the new facelifted Creta. The new 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift has made its official debut at the ongoing GIIAS 2021 (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show). Talking about the changes, the new Hyundai Creta Facelift gets a host of cosmetic updates and a bunch of new features, including new safety equipment. The same was pretty evident in its images too which got leaked on the internet just days ahead of its official unveiling. However, the mechanicals of the SUV remains the same as before.

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Rear

Starting with the design, the new facelift version of the second-generation Hyundai Creta has an imposing face. The Indonesian-spec model that has been revealed at the GIIAS 2021 takes its design inspiration from the new-gen Tucson. At the front, it gets a new Parametric Jewel grille that gives it a bold appeal. The grille is flanked by neatly integrated LED DRLs and the headlamps are positioned lower down on the bumper. The SUV also gets revamped bumpers. However, the side profile remains the same as before. At the rear, it gets minor changes on the tailgate and new sharp LED taillights. 

Now, while the front fascia of this mid-size SUV screams that it is a facelifted model with major cosmetic changes, the changes inside the cabin are very subtle. The dashboard remains the same as before but it now gets a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster like the Alcazar, a premium BOSE sound system with 8 speakers, updated BlueLink connected car tech, etc. Hyundai has thoroughly updated the safety equipment of the SUV and it now gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) with features like lane keep assist, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and many more. 

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Interior

The mechanicals of the SUV remains unchanged. In Indonesia, the Creta Facelift gets a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine. However, in India, it will get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, IVT, AT, 7-speed DCT, and the company might offer a 6-speed iMT too. The new 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift is expected to be launched in India next year and it will most likely remain more or less the same as the Indonesian model. 

