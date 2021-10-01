2022 Honda Civic unveiled in China as Integra: Will it be coming to India?

2022 Honda Integra breaks cover in the Chinese market, reviving the iconic nameplate. It is based on the 11th generation of the Honda Civic, which is already on sale in China.

By:October 1, 2021 11:10 AM

 

In April this year, Honda took the veils off the all-new Civic. The 11th-generation iteration of the executive sedan received a new attire along with updated powertrain options. Now, the Japanese carmaker has revealed the 11th-gen Civic in the Chinese market as the 2022 Honda Integra. With this rebranding exercise, the company has brought back the iconic nameplate to the market, which was initially slated to be showcased with the Acura badge.

In terms of visual changes, the Integra dons many. It features a bigger grille up front, flanked by LED headlamps that are slimmer than those seen on the Civic. Lower down the front face, the bumper is an all-new unit as well. It misses out on fog lamps and gets sharp creases, instead. Over to the sides, the 2022 Honda Integra rides on a set of 5-spoke machined alloy wheels that measure 18 inches in diameter. The lower-spec trims will come with smaller rim sizes.

Around the rear facet, tail lights are more slender-looking now. The boot lid sports a lip spoiler, whereas the bumper gets a mean-looking diffuser. The Integra’s boot lid also features a “240 Turbo” badge. It is apt at indicating that a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit sits under the hood. It puts out 180 Hp and 240 Nm as is peak output. However, the exact list of engine options and transmission choices remain hidden as of now.

Interestingly, the new-gen Civic is also on sale in the Chinese market. It is produced at the Wuhan-based facility of the Dongfeng-Honda JV. The Integra, on the other hand, will be manufactured by the Guangqi-Honda JV’s production unit in Guangzhou.

Talking of its arrival in India, it is better to keep the hopes low. The brand can only produce cars of this size at its Greater Noida-based unit, which isn’t operational at the time of writing. Moreover, the Indian market hardly has any acceptance for the executive sedans currently. Thus, Honda’s Indian arm is preparing to launch a mid-size SUV to take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and the likes.

