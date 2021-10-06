2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

The 2022 Honda Civic Type R will soon see the light of the day, since the carmaker has already revealed its prototype wrapped in heavy camouflage. Yes! It does get a massive rear wing.

The all-new Honda Civic is on sale in the foreign markets, and it will soon spawn a Type R variant as Honda has officially confirmed the same. The Japanese brand has revealed the prototype of the 2022 Honda Civic Type R. Of course, camouflaged. The vehicle looks production-ready in the images and dons a red-black camo. In fact, the images do give some hint of the changes that Type R will possess in comparison to the regular variant of the Civic.

Beginning with the design, the most noticeable of all changes is the rear wing/spoiler. It is massive by all standards. The bodyshell looks unchanged, but the bumpers seem to be different. A few extra vents and black inserts are expected to be making their way to the bumpers of the Type R. Around the sides, the alloy wheel design is new and looks appealing. Furthermore, the brake callipers are finished in a red paint scheme. Side skirts are also visible in the images.

The wide, low-slung stance of the Civic is apparent in the Type R prototype as well. However, it is likely to be accentuated with reworked styling elements. In addition, the shoulder line and the bonnet line appear to be lower than that of the regular Civic. In comparison to the outgoing Civic Type R, the new-gen iteration will follow a cleaner design theme. As of now, the interior of the 2022 Civic Type R remains under wraps.

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Honda Civic Type R is likely to house a re-tuned avatar of the 2.0L turbo-petrol motor. The four-cylinder power plant might shred out 316 Hp of peak power to offer a top speed of 272 kmph. A 0-100 kmph sprint will most likely be taking 5.8 seconds. However, it is also reported that Honda could use a hybrid powertrain on the 2022 Civic Type R. It will be inspired by the NSX’s powertrain, wherein a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 comes paired to three electric motors. It will only happen if Honda plans to go full-hybrid for the 2022 Civic Type R.

