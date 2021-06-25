2022 Honda Civic Hatchback makes global debut: To be manufactured in the US for the first time 

The 11th gen Honda Civic Hatchback packs in more features and borrows its engines from the sedan version of the vehicle.

By:June 25, 2021 1:39 PM

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is has made its global debut and comes with a host of changes compared to the previous model. For starters, it gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged and a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with the option to go for a manual gearbox. The looks have been updated too and the hatchback now has better tech on the inside. Honda is offering the new Civic hatchback in four variants – LX, Sport, EX-L and Sport Touring. While the Japanese automaker has been producing the Civic in North America for the past 35 years, this will be the first time that the car will be manufactured in the company’s Greensburg, Indiana auto plant in the US. 

The new Honda Civic Hatchback looks very similar to its sedan sibling when looking at the front and side. There are subtle distinctions like the new honeycomb design for the grille and the shorter length. However, at the rear, things are a bit more different when you compare it to the sedan or to the previous-gen Civic Hatchback. Honda has given the 11th gen Civic hatch a more sedate tail lamp design and it looks more like a fastback now, thanks to the sloping roofline. In terms of size, the new Civic Hatchback is identical to its sedan sibling in width, height and wheelbase but is slightly shorter in length. While the sedan is 4,655mm long, the hatchback is around 106mm shorter and has a length of 4,549mm. 

2022 Hyundai Civic Hatchback rear and side

The engine options on the Civic Hatchback have been borrowed from the sedan. Buyers can choose to either go for a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder unit or a bigger 2.0-litre, naturally-aspirated one. The naturally aspirated engine makes 158hp and 187Nm while the more spirited turbocharged motor is capable of producing 180hp and 240Nm. While the Civic hatchback does get a CVT with the option to add paddle shifters as well, there is also a 6-speed manual transmission on offer. The presence of a capable manual transmission is sure to please a lot of enthusiasts. There are three driving modes on offer – Eco, Normal and Sport, with each mode offering a slightly different driving character. Thanks to improvements in the suspension geometry and structural rigidity, the new Civic Hatchback will be even more fun around corners.

2022 Hyundai Civic Hatchback interior

The tech-loaded interior of the new Civic Hatchback offers a 7-inch digital MID with an analogue speedometer as standard while the top-of-the-line Sport Touring variant gets a 10.2-inch colour MID that can be customised in various ways. Infotainment duties are handled by a 7-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Once again, the top-spec model gets a bigger 9-inch display and also comes with wireless charging support for smartphones. There is a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system to please audiophiles. 

The hatchback also comes equipped with Honda Sensing suite of active safety features and driver assistance like Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Braking and Traffic Jam Assist. 

