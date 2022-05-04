2022 Honda City Hybrid e:HEV launched: Priced at Rs 19.50 lakh

The 2022 Honda City Hybrid e:HEV has been launched at Rs 19.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first mainstream segment car in India to be equipped with strong hybrid tech and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 26.50 kmpl.

Honda Cars India recently unveiled the new all-new City hybrid mid-size sedan. The company has now revealed its prices as well and the deliveries will commence immediately. The 2022 Honda City Hybrid e:HEV has been launched at Rs 19.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in a single fully-loaded ZX variant. The new City Hybrid made its global debut last year and is the first mainstream segment car in India to be equipped with strong hybrid technology.

Talking about the powertrain, the City e:HEV features a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that is coupled with two electric motors. While one of them works as an electric generator, the other functions as a propulsor. The combined power output of this powertrain is 124 hp while the peak torque figure stands at 253 Nm. It gets three driving modes too, namely EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration.

With a claimed mileage figure of 26.50 kmpl, the new Honda City Hybrid e:HEV is the most fuel-efficient sedan in India. The company has also equipped it with 37 hi-tech Honda Connect features. It also brings Honda’s Sensing Technology to India for the very first time. The City e:HEV gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with safety features like Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Today, we embark on our electrification journey in India with the launch of New City e:HEV, reaffirming our commitment to bringing the best and most meaningful technologies to the country. We believe this Self-Charging Hybrid Electric model which comes with First-in-Segment Advanced Intelligent suite of Safety technologies Honda SENSING, is the most practical solution available in the market and will help customers in making a smooth transition towards an electrified future.”

