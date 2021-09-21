2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda’s compact SUV for India?

Honda has revealed the new-gen BR-V in the Indonesian market. The SUV is likely to make its way to the Indian market soon, to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Creta and more.

Earlier this year, Honda showcased the N7X concept, which was said to be the BR-V replacement. Well, the Japanese marque has finally taken the veils off the production-spec N7X in the form of the 2022 Honda BR-V. The 7-seat SUV is likely to launch in the coming weeks, whereas the deliveries will begin by early 2022. The BR-V has made its official debut in Indonesia, as the SUV has a strong hold in the Indonesian market. In the Indian market, expect the new-gen Honda BR-V to make its way by sometime next year. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector and more.

In the new-gen rendition, the 7-seat SUV looks appealing. It now features an upright nose with a wide radiator grille and a clamshell bonnet. All of it gives a muscular appeal to the 2022 Honda BR-V. Around the sides, the profile looks clean and elegant. The window line drops down towards the rear, and the black cladding runs across its length. It rides on a set of 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear face comprises a clean-looking boot lid, wraparound LED tail lamps, roof-mounted spoiler, and a low loading bay.

The BR-V gets an Amaze-inspired dashboard on the inside that houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen in the centre. The cabin is finished in an all-black theme. The feature list includes keyless entry & go, automatic climate control, remote engine start and more. For the safety of the occupants, it even gets the Honda Sensing suite, along with the LaneWatch camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and lead car departure notifications.

To upkeep the SUV quotient, 2022 Honda BR-V gets a ground clearance of 220 mm. Under the hood, it uses a familiar 1.5L 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor with a peak power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a CVT. However, in the Indian market, Honda might offer the 1.5L diesel engine as an option if it ever goes on sale. Interestingly, chances are particularly high as the brand is eyeing a share in one of the largest segments of the Indian market.

