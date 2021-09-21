2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda’s compact SUV for India?

Honda has revealed the new-gen BR-V in the Indonesian market. The SUV is likely to make its way to the Indian market soon, to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Creta and more.

By:September 21, 2021 5:47 PM
2022 Honda BR-V

 

Earlier this year, Honda showcased the N7X concept, which was said to be the BR-V replacement. Well, the Japanese marque has finally taken the veils off the production-spec N7X in the form of the 2022 Honda BR-V. The 7-seat SUV is likely to launch in the coming weeks, whereas the deliveries will begin by early 2022. The BR-V has made its official debut in Indonesia, as the SUV has a strong hold in the Indonesian market. In the Indian market, expect the new-gen Honda BR-V to make its way by sometime next year. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector and more.

In the new-gen rendition, the 7-seat SUV looks appealing. It now features an upright nose with a wide radiator grille and a clamshell bonnet. All of it gives a muscular appeal to the 2022 Honda BR-V. Around the sides, the profile looks clean and elegant. The window line drops down towards the rear, and the black cladding runs across its length. It rides on a set of 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear face comprises a clean-looking boot lid, wraparound LED tail lamps, roof-mounted spoiler, and a low loading bay.

2022 Honda BR-V

The BR-V gets an Amaze-inspired dashboard on the inside that houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen in the centre. The cabin is finished in an all-black theme. The feature list includes keyless entry & go, automatic climate control, remote engine start and more. For the safety of the occupants, it even gets the Honda Sensing suite, along with the LaneWatch camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and lead car departure notifications.

To upkeep the SUV quotient, 2022 Honda BR-V gets a ground clearance of 220 mm. Under the hood, it uses a familiar 1.5L 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor with a peak power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a CVT. However, in the Indian market, Honda might offer the 1.5L diesel engine as an option if it ever goes on sale. Interestingly, chances are particularly high as the brand is eyeing a share in one of the largest segments of the Indian market.

