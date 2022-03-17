2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched at Rs. 16.01 lakh: Gets two transmissions options

Honda has launched the updated Africa Twin in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Today, the 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports makes its entry into the Indian market. The adventure tourer makes its way to our shores via the CKD route and will be sold exclusively via Honda’s Big Wing Topline showrooms. The 2022 model will be sold in two colour options – Mat Ballistic Black Metallic colour for DCT trim and Pearl Glare White Tricolor for manual trim.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Ever since its arrival in 2017, Africa Twin has defined new peaks of adventure riding in India. Going a step further, 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the riders to carve their own trails and explore the unknown further. With the new model now open for booking, we wish all adventure seekers a year filled with new explorations, experiences & excitement!”

The bookings for the 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports are now open. Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said while making the announcement, “While India offers a diverse terrain & landscape for exploration, the adventure riding community is also evolving at a steady pace. The Africa Twin Tribe with its Dakar Rally DNA is growing in India while enjoying its unmatched all terrain capabilities and now with the 2022 Africa Twin, the adventure culture is bound to notch up further.”

Performance

The motorcycle is powered by a 1082.96 cc parallel-twin motor that puts out 97.9 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 103 Nm of max torque at 6,000 rpm. The 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports can be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Tech onboard

The 2022 Africa Twin puts a six-axis IMU to use for electronic duties. It further comes with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control, along with the option of Bluetooth connectivity. Also, it comes with four riding modes as standard, namely Tour, Urban, Gravel, and Off-road. Moreover, there are two customizable modes as well. The Africa Twin now also comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Visual Drama

The 2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports gets dual LED headlamps on the front. The fuel tank is a 24.5 litres unit for long hauls. The updated model even comes with adjustable seats and a digital instrument cluster with a positive LCD. With a thorough-bred ADV-like stance, the Africa Twin looks alluring from all angles.

Prices

The adventure tourer will be available in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kochi, Indore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. The manual variant of the 2022 Africa Twin is priced at Rs. 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the automatic trim will retail for Rs. 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read – Top 5 highest selling compact SUVs for February 2022: Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet