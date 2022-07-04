2022 Formula 1: Carlos Sainz wins his first F1 race at British GP, Hamilton back on the podium

At the British Grand Prix on Sunday, 2022 Formula One witnessed a multi-car crash that proved the benefits of Halo.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. won his career’s first Formula One race on Sunday at the British Grand Prix. The Silverstone circuit proved to be one of the most dramatic races so far this season as it began with a nerve-chilling first-lap multi-car crash that sent Alfa Romeo’s driver Guanyu Zhou’s car upside-down into a fence. Zhou was treated at the medical center and Williams driver Alexander Albon was flown to a hospital for an evaluation after hitting a wall in the same incident. After a collision involving George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon left Guanyu Zhou wedged between the tyre barrier and catch fence, Russell jumped out of his car and ran to check on Zhou.



Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamilton.

Hi everyone! Thank you all for the kind messages. I want to thank the marshals and the medical team at Silverstone, they were really fantastic. I’m keener than ever to get back on track, see you guys in Austria! — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu ???????? (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 4, 2022

But a safety car came out and Ferrari brought Sainz into the pits for fresher, grippier soft tires. Leclerc was left on older, hard tires and Sainz soon passed his teammate to regain the lead and pull away for his first victory in his 150th F1 start.

“We did it. Yes! We did it! Yes! Vamos!” Sainz radioed Ferrari.

Sergio Pérez passed Hamilton and Leclerc after the restart and crossed the finish line second behind Sainz, but faced an inquiry for cutting a chicane. Hamilton was briefly second after passing both Pérez and Leclerc in a three-wide move, but he couldn’t hold position and dropped back to fourth.

Hamilton then surged past Leclerc in a fierce fight for third place. He also led laps Sunday for the first time this season. Leclerc was later seen being spoken to privately by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto.

Towards the front of the field, Zhou, a slow-starting Russell and Pierre Gasly had a coming together which sent Zhou barrelling into the barriers – while further back, a collision between Sebastian Vettel and Alex Albon saw the Thai driver spun around, collecting the Alpine of Esteban Ocon as Yuki Tsunoda also suffered damage.

After being extricated from his car, Zhou was checked over in the medical centre at Silverstone along with Russell, with both declared fit, while following precautionary checks after being helicoptered to Coventry Hospital, Albon too was given the all-clear on Sunday night.