2022 Ford Endeavour (Everest) breaks cover: Here’s all you should know

The 2022 Ford Endeavour has shed veils today, and it manages grab our attention for sure. Here are all the details about the changes it comes with.

Ford Endeavour was one of the most celebrated products of the blue oval in the Indian market. The carmaker’s decision to pull the plug on its Indian operations was indeed sad. However, here’s some good news – the 2022 Ford Endeavour is unveiled, and it looks rad. But what all changes does it get in the new iteration? Well, take a read to know about the new Ford Endeavour.

Bold Design

Ford has managed to update the Endeavour’s design quite tastefully. The all-new front-end looks bold with a rather squared-off design. Headlamps feature C-shaped LED DRLs. Around the sides, the silhouette is a redesigned affair too, and the 2022 Ford Endeavour sits on larger 21-inch wheels. The rear face follows the cohesion with other design bits. The tail lamps are connected and don a smoked effect. The overall design of the 2022 Ford Endeavour is rather butch than the model it replaces.

Contemporary Interior

An all-new dashboard makes its way to the 2022 Ford Endeavour. It comes with two choices for digital instrument cluster – 8-inch or 12.4-inch. The infotainment unit sits in a portrait fashion, and there are two sizes on offer – 10.1 inches and 12 inches. Furthermore, the feature list includes wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, heated & ventilated front seats and more.

Updated Suspension

Ford has also updated the suspension setup on the Endeavour to ensure better dynamics and road comfort. Underpinned by the T6 architecture, the 2022 Ford Endeavour features longer control arms at the front and rear, along with the multi-link suspension. The new setup will offer improved wheel articulation for better off-roading capabilities.

Powerful Engines

The new model gets some changes under the hood as well. It will be available with a plethora of engine choices – 2.0L oil burner (single- and twin-turbochargers), 3.0L V6 diesel, and 2.3L turbo-petrol. Transmission choices include a 10-speed AT and a 6-speed AT. The option of a 4WD layout will also be a part of the package, along with an electronically-locking diff and electromechanical transfer case.

India Launch

The 2022 Ford Endeavour will be sold in markets like Australia, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is even expected to come to our market via the limited unit CBU route.

