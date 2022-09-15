The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift has been launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the competitors, including the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan, in terms of price.

Citroen India recently launched the facelifted C5 Aircross in the country. The new 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift has been priced at Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom, and it is offered in a sole top-spec Shine trim. This premium SUV gets updated cosmetics and a bunch of new features. Here’s how it fares against the competitors, including the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan, in terms of price.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift vs Rivals: Price comparison

Make and Model Price (ex-showroom) Citroen C5 Aircross Rs 36.67 lakh Hyundai Tucson Rs 27.70 lakh – Rs 34.39 lakh Jeep Compass Rs 19.29 lakh – Rs 32.22 lakh Volkswagen Tiguan Rs 32.79 lakh

The new Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift and the Volkswagen Tiguan are offered in a single variant and they are priced at Rs 36.67 lakh and Rs 32.79 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. Hyundai’s new-generation Tucson is currently priced from Rs 27.70 lakh to Rs 34.39 lakh while the Jeep Compass retails from Rs 19.29 lakh to Rs 32.22 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift: Engine Specs

Citroen India has not updated the powertrain of this premium mid-size SUV in the facelift and it is still powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This motor churns out 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift: Features

In terms of features, the new Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift gets a free-standing 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the SUV sports Citroen’s progressive hydraulic cushion suspension and 15 mm additional padding in the seats for superior ride comfort along with heating and cooling functions. It also gets an all-LED lighting system, digital instrument cluster, etc.

