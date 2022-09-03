2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift officially teased: India launch soon [Video]

The new 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift has been officially teased ahead of its imminent India launch. It will take on the likes of the new-gen Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc.

French carmaker Citroen made its India debut with the launch of the C5 Aircross in April 2021. Now, the company has officially teased the facelifted version of this mid-size SUV on its social media handles, hinting at an imminent launch. The new 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift made its global debut in January this year and it’s finally arriving on the Indian shores as well.

Citroen has comprehensively updated the C5 Aircross and it gets a cosmetic overhaul and loads of new features. For starters, the front fascia of the SUV has been tweaked and it now gets a conventional headlamp set-up instead of the split version of the pre-lift model. Moreover, there are twin LED DRLs, updated bumpers, body cladding, and new alloy wheels.

On the inside, the facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross gets a bunch of new features. The SUV sports a new layout for the dashboard with a free-standing 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the C5 Aircross gets new AC vents, better cushioning for seats with 15mm additional padding and heating & cooling functions.

While globally the C5 Aircross gets multiple powertrain options, in India, it is likely to remain unchanged mechanically. The India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross is currently powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Upon launch, the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift will rival the likes of the new-gen Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc.

