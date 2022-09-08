2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift launched: Priced at Rs 36.67 lakh

The new 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift has been launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium mid-size SUV gets updated cosmetics and a bunch of new features.

Citroen India has introduced the facelifted C5 Aircross in the country. The new 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift has been launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom. It is now offered in a sole top-spec Shine trim and costs Rs 2.89 lakh more than before. The facelifted C5 Aircross SUV gets updated cosmetics and a bunch of new features.

In terms of design, the new Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift features a revised front fascia with a conventional headlamp set-up instead of the split version of the pre-lift model. Moreover, it gets twin LED DRLs, updated bumpers, body cladding, and new alloy wheels. On the inside, this mid-size SUV gets a major overhaul along with a bunch of new features.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV global debut today: Here’s what to expect

The facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross sports a new layout for the dashboard with a free-standing 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It gets Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the SUV features Citroen’s progressive hydraulic cushion suspension and 15 mm additional padding in the seats for superior ride comfort along with heating and cooling functions.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Mechanically, the Citroen C5 Aircross remains the same as before. Powering this mid-size SUV is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift will rival the likes of the new-generation Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “We are excited to launch the new C5 Aircross SUV in India, our flagship SUV in the Citroën portfolio and it embodies all the elements of the Citroën Advanced Comfort program. C5 Aircross, recognised since its launch as the most comfortable and flexible SUV in its category, has now been given a makeover to assert a more prestigious, modern and dynamic personality.”

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.