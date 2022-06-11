2022 Citroen C3: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new Citroen C3 will be launched in India on July 20, 2022. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this sub-compact SUV that’s disguised as ‘a hatchback with a twist!’

French carmaker Citroen made its India debut in April 2021 with the launch of the C5 Aircross. Now, the company is gearing up to launch its second product, the C3, and it will be targeted toward the mass-market segment. The all-new Citroen C3 will be launched in India on July 20, 2022. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.

2022 Citroen C3: Design and Colours

The new Citroen C3 is essentially a sub-compact SUV. However, the company officially terms it a ‘hatchback with a twist’. In terms of design, it does look quirky and gets Citroen’s signature grille flanked by split headlamps at the front. The side profile features multi-spoke alloys and it sports body cladding all around with chunky skid plates at the front and rear.

In terms of colours, the Citroen C3 will be offered in a total of 10 exterior shades. There will be four mono-tone paint schemes, namely Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey. The remaining six will be dual-tone shades. They are – Polar White with Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey with Zesty Orange, Polar White with Platinum Grey, Steel Grey with Zesty Orange, Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey with Platinum Grey.

2022 Citroen C3: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Citroen C3 Length 3981 mm Width 1733 mm Height 1586 mm Wheelbase 2540 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm Boot Space 315 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 30 litres

2022 Citroen C3: Engine and Gearbox

The India-spec Citroen C3 will be offered with two engine options. It will get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will develop 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There will also be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that will churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. To know its mileage figures, click HERE.

2022 Citroen C3: Interior and Features

In terms of features, the Citroen C3 will get a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speakers, steering-mounted controls, and a digital instrument cluster, etc. This sub-compact SUV will get safety features like dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and more.

2022 Citroen C3: Price and Rivals

The prices of the new 2022 Citroen C3 will be revealed on the 20th of July. It is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Citroen C3 will rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc.

