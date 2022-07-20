2022 Citroen C3 launched in India: Priced from Rs 5.70 lakh

The all-new 2022 Citroen C3 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

French carmaker Citroen has introduced its second offering for the Indian market. The all-new 2022 Citroen C3 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in two trim levels, ten exterior colour shades, and three packs with 56 customisation options. The variant-wise prices of the new Citroen C3 are mentioned in the table below.

2022 Citroen C3: Variant-wise Prices:

Citroen C3 Variants Price (ex-showroom) 1.2 NA Petrol Live Rs 5.70 lakh 1.2 NA Petrol Feel Rs 6.62 lakh 1.2 NA Petrol Feel Vibe Pack Rs 6.77 lakh 1.2 NA Petrol Feel Dual Tone Rs 6.77 lakh 1.2 NA Petrol Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 6.92 lakh 1.2 Turbo Petrol Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 8.05 lakh

The introductory prices of the Citroen C3 range from Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh, ex-showroom. It is manufactured at Citroen’s Thiruvallur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Bookings for the same were already open while the deliveries will start from today. It will be sold via 20 La Maison Citroen showrooms across 19 cities while one can also order it online for doorstep delivery in over 90 cities directly from the factory.

The India-spec Citroen C3 is offered with two engine options. It gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. To know its mileage figures, click HERE.

In terms of features, the Citroen C3 gets a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The company will be offering a 2-years or 40,000 km standard warranty with the vehicle along with 24×7 roadside assistance. It will rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “The India launch of the New Citroën C3 is a very proud moment for all of us at Stellantis. This is our first model from the C-Cubed family of vehicles that are designed and engineered in India, for Indians. With over 90% localised parts in the New C3, we are leveraging our strong supplier base, our R&D Center in Chennai, the Vehicle Assembly Plant at Thiruvallur and the Powertrain Plant at Hosur in the state of Tamil Nadu.”

