2022 Citroen C3 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Citroen India is all set to launch the brand new ‘C3’ in the country tomorrow, i.e. on July 20, 2022. While the Citroen C3 is essentially a sub-compact SUV, the company officially terms it a ‘hatchback with a twist’. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. Check out the expected price, specifications, features and other details of this Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch rival here!
Citroen C3: Design and Features
The new C3 gets Citroen’s signature grille flanked by split headlamps at the front. Its side profile features multi-spoke alloy wheels and it gets body cladding all around with chunky skid plates at the front and rear. In terms of features, it gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, a digital instrument cluster, etc.
Citroen C3: Engine and Gearbox
Powering the India-spec Citroen C3 is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. To know its mileage figures, click HERE.
Watch Video | Citroen C3 First Drive Review:
Citroen C3: Price and Rivals
The prices of the all-new Citroen C3 will be announced tomorrow. It is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh, ex-showroom. This ‘hatchback with a twist’ will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc.
