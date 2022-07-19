2022 Citroen C3 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

The all-new Citroen C3 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on July 20, 2022. Check out the expected price, specifications, features and other details of this Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch rival here!

Citroen India is all set to launch the brand new ‘C3’ in the country tomorrow, i.e. on July 20, 2022. While the Citroen C3 is essentially a sub-compact SUV, the company officially terms it a ‘hatchback with a twist’. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. Check out the expected price, specifications, features and other details of this Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch rival here!

Citroen C3: Design and Features

The new C3 gets Citroen’s signature grille flanked by split headlamps at the front. Its side profile features multi-spoke alloy wheels and it gets body cladding all around with chunky skid plates at the front and rear. In terms of features, it gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

Citroen C3: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the India-spec Citroen C3 is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. To know its mileage figures, click HERE.

Watch Video | Citroen C3 First Drive Review:

Citroen C3: Price and Rivals

The prices of the all-new Citroen C3 will be announced tomorrow. It is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh, ex-showroom. This ‘hatchback with a twist’ will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc.

