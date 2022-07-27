2022 Citroen C3 deliveries begin in India: Priced from Rs 5.70 lakh

The deliveries of the all-new 2022 Citroen C3 have commenced in India. This Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch rival is currently priced from Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh, ex-showroom.

French carmaker Citroen recently introduced its second offering for the Indian market, C3. The all-new Citroen C3 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh, ex-showroom. It is manufactured at Citroen’s Thiruvallur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Now, the company has commenced its customer deliveries from the La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms.

The new Citroen C3 is available for retail at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore. Moreover, one can also order it online for doorstep delivery in over 90 Indian cities directly from the factory.

Citroen C3 is offering the C3 with two engine options in India. It gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. To know its mileage figures, click HERE.

In terms of features, it gets a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The company is offering a 2-years or 40,000 km standard warranty with the vehicle along with 24×7 roadside assistance. The new Citroen C3 rivals the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

