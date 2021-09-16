2022 Citroen C3 compact SUV unveiled: Top 5 things to know

The Citroen C3 has finally shed its veils today as a chic-looking sub-4m compact SUV. Here are the top 5 things about it, which you should know.

By:September 16, 2021 6:54 PM
citroen c3

The Citroen C3 is going to be the second product from the French carmaker in the Indian market. Today, it has finally dropped the veils globally. The C3 is developed keeping in mind the Indian driving conditions and the requirements of an Indian buyer. And it will not be replacing the Euro-spec model that is on sale in the foreign markets. The India-spec C3 definitely looks different, and it does pack the much-needed oomph factor to rival a slew of sub-4m compact SUVs in the Indian market. Citroen will be launching the C3 by the first half of 2021. Furthermore, the brand has assured of competitive pricing. But what does it have on offer? A lot of interesting bits, we say. Here’s a list of the top 5 things to know about the just-unveiled Citroen C3 compact SUV.

Heavy localization

The Citroen C3 is developed by the French brand’s Indian arm. The car has been tested on Indian soil to tweak it accordingly. Citroen claims that the C3 has been heavily localized by sourcing parts from Indian vendors. Plus, it will be reaching the production lines most likely by December this year at the brand’s manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu.

Citroen C5-inspired design elements

The split-type LED DRLs seen on the front facet of the C3 draw inspiration from the 2022 Citroen C5. They do make the design look upmarket. Also, the overall styling of the C3 stays true to the company’s family design language, which in simple words is funky.

Compact dimensions & tight turning radius

The C3 is quintessentially a sub-4m compact SUV. It will rub shoulders with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and the likes. Hence, it measures under 4 meters in length. Nevertheless, it boasts a trunk capacity of 315 liters, whereas the turning radius is only 5 meters.

Phone mounts on the dashboard

Citroen has intelligently designed the C3’s dashboard, it seems. It gets a set of rectangular vents and is flat in profile. The latter increases visibility. Interestingly, the dashboard also gets phone mounts for the front seat occupants. Yes! It is absolutely a nice touch and uplifts the overall practicality quotient of the cabin.

BEV-ready architecture

The company confirmed that the CMP architecture used for the C3 is ready to adopt a BEV configuration as well. That being said, the C3 comes up as a future-proof vehicle, and a Tata Nexon EV rivalling avatar of the C3 could be seen in the near future.

