2022 Citroen C3 bookings open for Rs 21,000: Launch on July 20

The bookings for the all-new 2022 Citroen C3 are now open in India for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It will be launched on July 20 and will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Citroen is gearing up to launch its second product in the Indian market, the all-new C3, on July 20, 2022. Ahead of its official launch, pre-bookings for the same have now commenced for a token amount of Rs 21,000. One can book the new Citroen C3 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest dealership.

The Citroen C3 is essentially a sub-compact SUV. However, the company calls it a ‘hatchback with a twist’. It will be offered in India with two engine options. The first one will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will develop 81 bhp and 115 Nm. There will also be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill that will churn out 109 bhp and 190 Nm.

Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. To know its mileage figures, you can click HERE. In terms of features, it will get a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

The new Citroen C3 will get safety features like dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, etc. It is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc.

