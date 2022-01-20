2022 BMW X3 Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 59.90 lakh

The new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 59.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 Facelift, etc.

BMW India has kick-started the year 2022 with the launch of the facelifted BMW X3 SUV. The new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift has been launched in India today at an introductory starting price of Rs 59.90 lakh, ex-showroom. This Beemer made its global debut in June last year and now it has finally arrived at the Indian shores. Pre-bookings for the new BMW X3 Facelift are already open. One can book it online on BMW India’s website or offline by visiting their nearest BMW dealership.

2022 BMW X3 Facelift: Variant-wise Prices

BMW X3 Facelift Variants Price (ex-showroom) xDrive30i SportX Plus Rs 59.90 lakh xDrive30i M Sport Rs 65.90 lakh

Also, as a part of the early bird offer, the Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker will be offering a free upgrade to the limited edition 20-inch ‘M’ alloy wheels (worth Rs 2 lakh) to all the customers who have pre-booked the SUV. Talking about changes, the new BMW X3 Facelift sports a redesigned front fascia. The signature kidney grille is now larger and it also gets new adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function. The SUV features reprofiled bumpers at the front and rear along with new slimmer LED taillights.

On the inside, the facelifted BMW X3 gets some subtle changes. Taking the centre stage of the dashboard is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all sorts of connectivity options. It also gets an updated digital instrument cluster, Harman-Kardon music system, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, etc. Talking about powertrain options, the petrol engine of the new BMW X3 Facelift remains the same as the pre-lift model. However, there is no diesel engine on offer.

The new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift is powered by a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 248 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and it gets BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system too. BMW claims that this car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds while it has a top speed of 235 kmph. The new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 Facelift, Land Rover Discovery Sport, etc.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The new evolved third-generation BMW X3 is here to continue the model’s trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. Refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road. You will experience the unbeatable thrill and joy of a distinctive combination of powerful drive, sporty dynamics and comfort. With its independence and individuality, the new X3 packs in unlimited action and is meant for Everything x Everywhere.”

