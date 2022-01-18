2022 BMW X3 Facelift India launch date revealed: Bookings open

The new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift will be launched in India on January 20, 2022. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 Facelift, Land Rover Discovery Sport, etc.

BMW India is gearing up for its first launch of the year. The India launch of the new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift has been scheduled for January 20, 2022. The facelifted BMW X3 made its global debut in June last year and now it’s finally coming to the Indian shores. Pre-bookings for the new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift are now open. One can book it online on BMW India’s website or offline by visiting their nearest BMW dealership.

Also, what’s interesting is that the Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker is offering a free upgrade to the limited edition 20-inch ‘M’ alloy wheels (worth Rs 2 lakh) to all customers who pre-book the SUV. Talking about changes, the new BMW X3 Facelift will feature a redesigned front fascia. The signature kidney grille will be now larger. It will also get new LED headlights, revised bumpers, and its side profile will sport new aluminium inserts around windows.

At the rear, this luxury SUV will sport new slimmer LED taillights and reworked bumpers. On the inside, the facelifted BMW X3 will get some subtle changes. Taking the centre stage of the dashboard will be a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will also get an updated digital instrument cluster, Harman-Kardon music system, a 360-degree parking camera, etc. The powertrain options, however, are expected to remain the same as the pre-lift model.

The new BMW X3 Facelift will continue to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 248 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It will also get a 2.0-litre diesel motor that develops 187 hp and 400 Nm. Both the engines will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. Upon launch, the new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 Facelift, Land Rover Discovery Sport, etc.

