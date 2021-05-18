2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased: Gets rear-wheel drive, 374hp engine

On the options list, a Variable Sports Steering too is being given. Visual differentiators include the front spoiler lip, front splitter and air curtains, air deflectors, a tank and a rear axle cover.

The BMW 2 Series might have been a late entrant to India. However, the company is already readying the 2022 version. A teaser of the same was released recently and BMW have also shared juicy details about this new car. While the Gran Coupe model we have in India is the front-wheel-drive one, the version BMW is currently working on sends power to the rear wheels. An almost 50:50 axle load distribution, torsionally stiffer body, as well as chassis technology, is an add-on. Production of this car starts later this year with it going on sale in the first half of 2022. The test and tuning drives of the car were done on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife. And of course, you know why the rear-wheel drive has been introduced. For the uninitiated, it is for those power drifts. There is also an M version that brings in a 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

This engine, BMW claims, will produce 374hp of power and will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Not only is there all-wheel drive but also an MSport differential. As an option, an adaptive M chassis is being offered to customers. On the options list, a Variable Sports Steering too is being given. Visual differentiators include the front spoiler lip, front splitter and air curtains, air deflectors, a tank and a rear axle cover.

BMW India will likely bring in this model to our markets shortly after its global launch. BMW aims to have products in diverse portfolios in India and the 2 Series Coupe could be one of them. Along with this, the company will bring in many other CBU models based on the homologation rules. Apart from BMW, even Mercedes-Benz India too brings in many new models to our market. In terms of sales, MBIL seems to be on the front foot and enjoys a considerable lead over the others.

