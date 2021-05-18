2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased: Gets rear-wheel drive, 374hp engine

On the options list, a Variable Sports Steering too is being given. Visual differentiators include the front spoiler lip, front splitter and air curtains, air deflectors, a tank and a rear axle cover.

By:May 18, 2021 4:47 PM

The BMW 2 Series might have been a late entrant to India. However, the company is already readying the 2022 version. A teaser of the same was released recently and BMW have also shared juicy details about this new car. While the Gran Coupe model we have in India is the front-wheel-drive one, the version BMW is currently working on sends power to the rear wheels. An almost 50:50 axle load distribution, torsionally stiffer body, as well as chassis technology, is an add-on. Production of this car starts later this year with it going on sale in the first half of 2022. The test and tuning drives of the car were done on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife. And of course, you know why the rear-wheel drive has been introduced. For the uninitiated, it is for those power drifts. There is also an M version that brings in a 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

This engine, BMW claims, will produce 374hp of power and will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Not only is there all-wheel drive but also an MSport differential. As an option, an adaptive M chassis is being offered to customers. On the options list, a Variable Sports Steering too is being given. Visual differentiators include the front spoiler lip, front splitter and air curtains, air deflectors, a tank and a rear axle cover.

BMW India will likely bring in this model to our markets shortly after its global launch. BMW aims to have products in diverse portfolios in India and the 2 Series Coupe could be one of them. Along with this, the company will bring in many other CBU models based on the homologation rules. Apart from BMW, even Mercedes-Benz India too brings in many new models to our market. In terms of sales, MBIL seems to be on the front foot and enjoys a considerable lead over the others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lamborghini model range to be electrified by 2024: 1st fully-electric Lambo to follow

Lamborghini model range to be electrified by 2024: 1st fully-electric Lambo to follow

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen launched: Here's what's special!

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen launched: Here's what's special!

Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief measures

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief measures

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP

F1 2021: McLaren reveals incredible one-off Gulf Oil livery for Monaco GP