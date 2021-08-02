2022 Auto Expo postponed due to pandemic: Event dates to be finalised later this year

2022 Auto Expo was to be held from 2nd-9th February but has been pushed to later dates which will be announced towards the end of this year.

By:Updated: Aug 02, 2021 1:32 PM
Snapshots from 2020 Auto Expo

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has just announced that the 2022 Auto Expo will not be held in February next year. The society clarifies that the decision has been taken considering the fear looming around the third wave and the uncertainties continuing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SIAM underlines that being a B2C automobile show, it is desirable to have large crowds visit the venue, however, it would mean social distancing norms would be difficult to follow.

The preparations for an event at this scale take about a year and we’re closing in on towards the end of this year which would leave little time. Plus, there are uncertainties over the possibility of a third wave. The event was to be held from 2nd-9th February at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida but has been pushed to later dates which will be announced towards the end of this year.

This will be the first time ever that the Auto Expo which attracts lakhs of visitors and serves as a platform for dozens of vehicles launches will be postponed.

The Auto Expo 2020 saw total footfalls of over six lakh visitors. The country’s flagship auto show had witnessed around 70 product launches and unveils, 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors.

Keeping in pace with the trend of eco-friendly vehicles, the expo had also witnessed the launch of 35 electric vehicles.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), on the postponement of Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2022 due to Covid-19:

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2022 is currently scheduled from 2nd – 9th February 2022 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Safety of Exhibitors, Visitors and all stakeholders involved and present at the Expo is the topmost priority for SIAM.

It is in this context that the Indian Automobile Industry and SIAM recognises the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the on-going Covid-19 Pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible 3rd Wave.

There is uncertainty around how COVID-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year.

Also Auto Expo is like a festival of celebration, for the Indian Automobile Industry and we look forward to receiving maximum people with no fear of spread of infection.

The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a B2C show like Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult.

It has therefore been decided to postpone the Auto Expo – The Motor Show for now.

The exact date for the next edition of Auto Expo – The Motor Show would be finalised later this year keeping in view the Covid situation and in alignment with the OICA Calendar of global Auto shows.

