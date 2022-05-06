2022 Audi RS 3 to reach American shores by summer: Price & specs revealed

With the 2022 update, the RS 3 gets a bump in power and torque along with bragging rights for setting a new lap record on the Nürburgring.

While the exhilarating Audi RS 3 has been available to fans across Europe, the performance-packed sedan is finally making its way to the other side of the pond. The company has announced that the 2022 Audi RS 3 will be available across dealerships in the US by summer and will have a starting price of USD 58,900. The 2022 Audi RS 3 retains the old five-cylinder but packs more performance and more gadgets than before.

Engine Specifications of 2022 Audi RS 3

The second-generation Audi RS 3 sedan comes with a unique 2.5-litre, five-cylinder engine. Audi has managed to extract 400bhp of peak power and 500Nm of peak torque from this engine. This means that the power figures have gone up by 7bhp while peak torque has increased by 20 Nm when compared to the previous iteration of the sedan. This helps the 2022 RS 3 go from 0 to 97kmmph in 3.6 seconds. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This new RS 3 has also managed to set the lap record for compact cars on the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 40.748 seconds

The RS 3 is the first Audi to get the RS Torque Splitter that actively distributes torque to the rear axle with two RS 3-specific Audi drive select models to accompany the quattro technology. This is achieved by the electronically controlled multi-plate clutch on each driveshaft. It enables the RS Torque Splitter to distribute the drive torque for the rear axle fully variably between the rear wheels. When cornering, the RS Torque Splitter increases drive torque to the outside wheel to significantly reduce understeer. For even better dynamics, the all-new RS 3 introduces the standard RS Sport suspension plus with dynamic chassis control (DCC).

Exterior Changes in 2022 Audi RS 3

The 2022 Audi RS 3 gets a new single-frame grille at the front and a wider bumper as well. The air intakes are larger than the previous model and the grille has been painted black for a sporty appeal. Not only this but the front track has also been widened by 33mm, compared to the outgoing model. The car rides on 10-inch alloy wheels that come in black as well. There is a functional side air outlet housed in the wheel arches. At the back, one will find a redesigned RS-specific rear bumper with a built-in diffuser and RS exhaust system which includes a fully variable flap control with large oval tailpipes on both sides. In terms of colour options, buyers can have the RS 3 in a total of eight different colours, including the Audi Sport-specific Kyalami Green and Kemora Gray finishes.

The RS 3 rides on 19-inch cast aluminium wheels as standard and buyers can also dress these alloys in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R motorsport rubber. In fact, there is also a Carbon package on offer that adds carbon fibre mirror housings, rear spoiler, and side sill inlays.

Interior kit of 2022 Audi RS 3

On the inside, the new RS 3 comes with a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus display that is part of the standard equipment. Audi virtual cockpit also includes an exhibit of g-forces, lap times, and acceleration from 0-60mph, 0-125mph, quarter-mile, and eighth of a mile. To help the driver maintain their focus on the road, a head-up display (HUD) has been included. Infotainment duties fall upon a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, housed in the centre of the dashboard.

The three-spoke round design RS sport leather multifunction steering wheel also comes standard with a steering wheel button specific for RS driving modes including RS Performance, RS Individual, or the most recently used mode. The front seats get Nappa leather and are 8-way power-adjustable 4-way power lumbar and driver memory.