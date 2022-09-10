2022 Audi Q7 Limited Edition launched at Rs 88.08 lakh: Only 50 units for sale

The 2022 Audi Q7 Limited Edition has been launched in India at Rs 88.08 lakh, ex-showroom, to celebrate the festive season. Only 50 units of this limited edition SUV will be on sale in the country.

Audi India has announced the launch of a limited edition version of the Q7 SUV to celebrate the upcoming festive season. The 2022 Audi Q7 Limited Edition has been launched in India at Rs 88.08 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be available in the Technology variant and in an exclusive Barrique Brown colour. Only 50 units of this limited edition SUV will be on sale in the country.

Audi Q7’s new Barrique Brown paint scheme

Apart from the introduction of the new Barrique Brown paint scheme, the Limited Edition Q7 can also be had in an enhanced appearance package with running boards, Quattro entry LED, and Audi Ring foil in silver. The rest of the bits remain the same as the range-topping Technology variant of the Q7. Audi India launched the facelifted version of the Q7 in February this year.

Powering the 2022 Audi Q7 is a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol motor that develops 340 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and it is claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Moreover, it gets Audi’s Quattro AWD too. The new Q7 also features a 48V mild-hybrid system that allows coasting for up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi Q7 in an exclusive colour Barrique Brown stands apart and will truly turn heads. With the upcoming festive season, we want to give our customers the option of ‘Exclusivity to be amongst a few’ who own the new limited edition Audi Q7. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others.”

