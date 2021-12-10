2022 Audi Q7 Facelift production begins in India: Launch next month

Audi has commenced the production of the upcoming Q7 Facelift SUV at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The new 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift will be launched in India next month.

By:December 10, 2021 4:41 PM

Audi India is gearing up to launch the facelifted Q7 SUV in the country. The Audi Q7 has always been a very popular three-row luxury SUV in India. However, it was discontinued in early 2020 owing to the implementation of stringent BS6 emission norms. Now, after a hiatus of around 2 years, it’s finally coming back in a facelifted avatar. The local production of the new 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift has begun in India and it will be launched next month. 

The new Audi Q7 Facelift is locally produced at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited’s (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It was globally unveiled in June 2019 and made its public debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor show. The new 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift gets a host of cosmetic changes over its predecessor along with a bunch of new features. Globally, it is offered with two diesel engine options along with a turbocharged petrol motor. 

However, in India, just like all other Volkswagen Group cars, it will be offered with a petrol engine only. The new Audi Q7 Facelift will be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol motor that develops 340 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and it gets Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system too. The motor also features a 48V mild-hybrid system that allows coasting for up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off.

In terms of design, the Q7 Facelift gets Audi’s new octagonal grille with six vertical chrome slats, revamped bumpers, sleeker Matrix LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, large 20-inch alloy wheels, body-cladding all-around, etc. Talking about features, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.6-inch screen for climate controls, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, etc. The new 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift will be launched in India next month, i.e. in January 2022, and will rival the likes of BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, etc. 

Latest Auto News

