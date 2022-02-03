2022 Audi Q7 Facelift launched at Rs 79.99 lakh

The new 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This German luxury SUV will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, etc.

Audi India has launched the facelifted Q7 SUV in the country today. The 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 79.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same already commenced last month and one can book this German luxury SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. It is offered in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. The variant-wise prices of the 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift are mentioned below:

Audi Q7 Variant Introductory Price (ex-showroom) Premium Plus Rs 79.99 lakh Technology Rs 88.33 lakh

Talking about the changes, the new Audi Q7 Facelift gets a host of cosmetic updates over its predecessor along with a bunch of new features. In terms of design, the SUV gets Audi’s new wider-looking octagonal grille with six vertical chrome slats, revamped bumpers, sleeker Matrix LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs, and dynamic turn indicators, 19-inch alloy wheels, etc. Also, it is offered in five colour shades, namely Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, and Floret Silver.

Powering the new facelifted Audi Q7 is a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol motor that develops 340 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and it is claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. Moreover, it gets Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system too. The new Audi Q7 also features a 48V mild-hybrid system that allows coasting for up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off.

In terms of features, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.6-inch screen for climate control systems, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, B&O Premium 3D sound system, and more. The safety equipment includes lane-departure warning with steering assist, park assist plus with 360-degree camera, etc. The new 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, etc.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “There is no better way to start the year than launching a car that has been an absolute favorite in India. The Audi Q7 has been an icon of our Q-range for several years and we are confident that the latest model will be as successful with its new look and upgraded features. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others.”

