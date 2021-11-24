2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

The new 2022 Audi Q5 Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 58.93 lakh, ex-showroom. Here is all you need to know about this BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Mercedes-Benz GLC rival!

Audi recently launched the new facelifted Q5 in the Indian market. This is Audi’s ninth launch in India in the calendar year 2021 and the fourth ICE vehicle launch, the other five being electric cars. The Audi Q5 was first launched in India in the year 2009 and in all these years, it has been one of the best-selling SUVs for the German carmaker. However, the SUV was discontinued in early 2020 post the implementation of BS6 emission norms. Now, it has made a comeback in the country in a new facelifted avatar. The price of the new Audi Q5 Facelift starts at Rs 58.93 lakh, ex-showroom. Here is everything that you need to know about the new 2022 Audi Q5 Facelift.

Design

The 2022 Audi Q5 Facelift retains the silhouette of its predecessor but it gets a host of new design elements that give it a fresh appeal. At the front, it sports Audi’s new octagonal grille with six vertical chrome slats that brings it in line with the new Audi Q-range design language. It also gets revamped bumpers with brushed aluminium inserts. This premium mid-size SUV features new slimmer all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs. It runs on new 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and there are new LED taillamps with subtle chrome accents at the rear.

Dimensions and Colours

The Audi Q5 Facelift measures 4,682 mm in length, 1,893 mm in width and 1,655 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,819 mm and the boot space is quite large at 550 litres. The new Audi Q5 Facelift is offered in five colour options. They are Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Floret Silver, Mythos Black, and Manhattan Gray. Moreover, the customers have two colour choices for the interior, namely Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown.

Interior and Features

The new Audi Q5’s gets very minimal changes inside the cabin. Taking the centre stage of the dashboard is a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with connected car tech. It also gets Audi’s new-generation MMI software. Some other features include a Virtual Cockpit Plus (digital instrument cluster), wireless charger, a Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system, a panoramic sunroof, etc. In terms of safety equipment, it gets eight airbags, ABS with EBD and traction control, etc.

Engine Specifications

While the pre-lift Audi Q5 was available with both petrol and diesel engine options, the new facelifted version gets a petrol mill only. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This turbo-petrol motor develops 249 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the power is channelled to all the wheels via Audi’s popular Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Price and Rivals

The new Audi Q5 Facelift has been launched in India in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. They have been priced at Rs 58.93 lakh and Rs 63.77 lakh, ex-showroom respectively. Bookings for this new premium German SUV are already underway and one can book it online or at their nearest Audi dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The new Audi Q5 Facelift rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, etc.

