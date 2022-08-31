scorecardresearch

2022 Audi Q3: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2022 Audi Q3 has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 44.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this German luxury SUV.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Audi Q3
2022 Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Audi India is launching back-to-back new cars in the country. The Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer has now introduced the second-generation Q3 SUV at a starting price of Rs 44.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The Q3 has made a comeback in India after a hiatus of more than 2.5 years. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the new 2022 Audi Q3. 

audi q3 engine specs

2022 Audi Q3: Design and Colours 

The new-gen Audi Q3 takes design inspiration from the company’s flagship SUV, the Q8. At the front, it gets an octagon-shaped grille with eight vertical chrome slats. This luxury SUV features matrix LED headlamps with DRLs, multi-spoke alloys, a sloping roofline, and LED tail lamps. It is offered in five colour shades, namely Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black, and Navarra Blue.

2022 Audi Q3: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the India-spec Audi Q3 is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that does its duty in the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq as well. This motor churns out 187 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT. It gets Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. Moreover, the new Q3 is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. 

2022 Audi Q3

2022 Audi Q3: Dimensions and Capacity

SpecificationsNew Audi Q3
Length4485 mm
Width1850 mm
Height1628 mm
Wheelbase2680 mm
Boot Space530 litres
audi q3 interior

2022 Audi Q3: Interior and Features

In terms of features, the new Audi Q3 is loaded up to the gills. This premium luxury SUV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi’s smartphone interface, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera, a 10-speaker sound system, up to six airbags, TPMS and more. Also, its interior can be had in two colours – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

audi q3 price in india

2022 Audi Q3: Price and Rivals 

The new 2022 Audi Q3 is offered in India in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. While the Premium Plus variant has been priced at Rs 44.89 lakh, the Technology variant costs Rs 50.39 lakh, ex-showroom. This German luxury SUV will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Volvo XC40, etc.  

