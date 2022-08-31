2022 Audi Q3 vs rivals: The compact luxury SUV segment is heating up with Audi Q3 making its return. Here’s a quick look at how it fares against its competition.

Audi India has launched one of its best-selling models and will be hoping to replicate similar success. The new Q3 SUV is available in two trims — Premium Plus at Rs 44.89 lakh and Technology at Rs 50.39 lakh, ex-showroom India. It will take on the usual suspects like the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Volvo XC40. With its German counterparts offering both petrol and diesel options and the XC40 available in petrol and all-electric variants, the Q3 is the only SUV that comes in petrol. We take a closer look at these four SUVs and see what they offer.

2022 Audi Q3 competition check: Engine options

Let’s start with the four-ringed warrior, the 2022 Audi Q3. As mentioned earlier, the new SUV is available only in petrol as it is powered by a 2-litre inline 4-cylinder with an output of 187bhp and 320 Nm of torque. According to Audi, it can do 0-100km in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 222kmph. Both the variants come mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and are equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive system (AWD). The second generation Q3 is available in five paint schemes — Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue and two interior colour options – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

The BMW X1 is available in both petrol and diesel powertrains. The former is a 2-litre 4-cylinder engine which has an output a shade higher than the Q3 at 189bhp but it has lesser torque at 280 Nm. It accelerates from 0-100km in 7.7 seconds and claims a top speed of 226kmph. The 187bhp 2-litre diesel has a healthy torque of 400Nm and sprints from standstill to 100km in 7.9 seconds. BMW claims it has a top speed of 222 km identical to the new Q3. The petrol version is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission while the diesel gets an 8-speed torque converter.

The three-pointed star’s GLA comes with multiple motor options including a power-packed AMG version. Starting from the entry-level, the GLA gets a 1,332cc petrol which emits 161bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Among the four SUVs, it has the least horses. It does 0-100km in 8.7 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph. The diesel is available in two versions — standard and all-wheel drive. Both are powered by a 187bhp 2-litre and 400Nm, but the former has a top speed of 222 kmph while the latter’s 219 kmph. The AWD version sprints to 100km in 7.3 seconds while the standard GLA is a second slower. The petrol one gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel twins come with an 8-speed dual-clutch one.

The GLA in its AMG avatar packs a 302bhp punch from a 2-litre motor, which manages to do 0-100km in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. It is paired with an 8-speed DCT and comes standard with an AWD system.

Volvo like Audi doesn’t offer a diesel option; rather the XC40 is either powered by a petrol engine or is available in all-electric. The 2-litre engine churns out 187bhp like most of its competition and 300 Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed ZF transmission and has a top speed of 180 kmph. It coasts to 100km in 8.4 seconds.

The Recharge is the only all-electric SUV in this segment and is also the most powerful. It has an output of 402bhp with 660 Nm and accelerates from 0-100km in 49 seconds. According to Volvo, the 78kWh battery offers a range of up to 418km and can fast charge from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes.

2022 Audi Q3 competition check: Price wars

Make and Model Starting Price (ex-showroom) Audi Q3 Rs 44.89 lakh BMW X1 Rs 41.50 lakh Mercedes-Benz GLA Rs 44.90 lakh Volvo XC40 Rs 44.50 lakh

Starting from Rs 44.89 lakh, Audi has competitively priced the Q3, but the most affordable option in the segment is the BMW X1 petrol which is available at Rs 41.50 lakh and the diesel at Rs 44.50 lakh. The GLA petrol, on the other hand, starts from Rs 44.90 lakh, the diesel at Rs 46.40 lakh and the AMG at Rs 59.40 lakh. The XC40 petrol and EV come in single variants with petrol slotted at Rs 44.50 lakh and the Recharge at Rs 55.90 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices.

