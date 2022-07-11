2022 Audi A8 L to be launched tomorrow: All you need to know

The facelift A8 L will feature a list of upgrades and is expected to be priced above Rs 1.5 crore.

Audi India is all set to launch its flagship sedan, the 2022 A8 L, tomorrow. The German luxury manufacturer had opened the bookings of the sedan last month at an amount of Rs 10 lakh at the dealership or on Audi India’s website. The A8 L will continue to battle against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the BMW 7 Series and the Lexus LS. The 2022 avatar of the A8 L is an update, therefore, we will take a closer look at what’s new and improved.

2022 Audi A8 L: Exteriors

The front single grille has been reworked and it’s now wider, bolder and has chrome studs that give it a 3D effect. This certainly gives the new Audi A8 L a menacing road presence. Whoever said that sedans are timid looking has another thing coming. Apart from adding an additional dash of chrome around the fog lamps, the new A8 L now sports angular front air dams. Equipped with Audi’s new Digital Matrix LED headlights, consisting of approximately 1.3 million micromirrors, they illuminate the driver’s lane brightly.

2022 Audi A8 L: Interiors

The A8 L continues to be the lap of luxury with a 10.1-inch infotainment system based on the third-generation modular toolkit. It comes standard with MMI Navigation Plus. It retains the curved-shaped 8.6-inch all-digital driver’s console and a state-of-the-art music system. The rear passengers will get two full-HD 10.1-inch displays attached to the backs of the front seats.

2022 Audi A8 L: Engine

Globally, the A8 L is available with multiple powertrain options, but in India, Audi is expected to unleash the luxury sedan in only one engine trim. The A8 L will be powered by a 3-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. Like its predecessor, it will only be available in petrol. The powertrain is expected to have an output of 335bhp and does 0-100 km in 5.7 seconds. The engine is mated to an eight-step Tiptronic automatic transmission and comes standard with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

2022 Audi A8 L: What’s new?

According to Audi, the A8 L facelift offers superior driving dynamics and ride quality thanks to the predictive active suspension. With the aid of an electric motor, the suspension system can load or unload each wheel with additional power individually and actively manage the body’s ride height in every driving situation.