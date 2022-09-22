2022 Audi A4 launched with new features: Priced from Rs 43.12 lakh

The 2022 Audi A4 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 43.12 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium luxury sedan gets new colour schemes and additional features.

Audi India has today launched the updated A4 luxury sedan in the country. The 2022 Audi A4 has been priced from Rs 43.12 lakh, ex-showroom, and it gets new colour schemes along with additional features. This luxury sedan is offered in three trim levels and its variant-wise prices are mentioned below.

2022 Audi A4: Variant-wise prices

Audi A4 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Premium Rs 43.12 lakh Premium Plus Rs 47.27 lakh Technology Rs 50.99 lakh

The 2022 Audi A4 is offered in Premium, Premium Plus, and Technology variants with prices ranging from Rs 43.12 lakh to Rs 50.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Talking about the updates, the A4 gets two new paint schemes, namely Tango Red and Manhattan Gray. Moreover, its top-spec Technology variant now features a B&O premium sound system and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Just like all other Audi cars in India, the A4 is a petrol-only model. Powering this luxury sedan is a 2.0-litre TFSI turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and the power is channelled to the front wheels.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 is our best-selling sedan and today, we are happy to introduce two new attractive colours along with feature updates. The Audi A4 is a multi-dimensional car – it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for an exhilarating drive when you’re in the mood for some fun. With the new 19 speaker, 755 W, B&O 3D sound system and the flat bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more.”

