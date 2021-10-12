2021 Volvo XC60, S90 petrol mild-hybrid India launch date out: Here’s what to expect

Both, the new 2021 Volvo XC60, S90 will get petrol mild-hybrid engines with considerable improvements in design and features. Here is what all to expect!

By:October 12, 2021 5:50 PM

Volvo Cars India is all set to launch not one, but two models in India on the 19th of October. The said cars in question are the new 2021 XC60 and the S90 petrol mild-hybrid. So, starting with the new XC60, if the international spec model is something to go by, the vehicle will get subtle changes to the design and this includes a reworked front grille along with a new bumper and alloy wheels. Moreover, the SUV will get an Android-based infotainment system that made its debut on the XC40 Recharge. The said infotainment system will allow access to Google apps and services once you sign up to the company’s ‘Digital Services’ package.

In terms of safety, the SUV’s Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) has also been enhanced. As already mentioned, the company has confirmed a mild-hybrid petrol powetrain but we are yet to see its exact state of tune. The global-spec model gets a 2-litre petrol engine married to a 48V battery and KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) for increased fuel efficiency. The present-day model is powered by a D5 2-litre diesel engine, producing 234 hp of power and 480Nm of torque. The new model will continue its rivalry with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, and also, the upcoming new Audi Q5 in the segment and might demand a considerable premium.

Speaking of the other model, the new 2021 Volvo S90 shall also get a 2.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine and you can expect to see some subtle exterior and interior changes on it. The engine on the new model should be good enough to produce 407 hp of power and the engine should run up to 40km solely on electric power. The India-spec model is likely to be seen in either 197 hp or 250 hp tune and will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

