2021 Volvo S60 launched in India: Price, specs, features of improved 3 Series, A4, C-Class rival

The new 2021 Volvo S60 is currently being offered only in a fully-loaded T4 Inscription variant. The luxury sedan rubs shoulders against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and also, the Jaguar XE in the segment.

By:January 20, 2021 4:12 PM

 

The new 2021 Volvo S60 has been launched in India for a price of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Bookings for the new model have started online for a limited number of units. The early buyers of the luxury sedan will also be getting complimentary membership to Volvo’s exclusive Tre Kronor Experience program. If you are someone who is looking to book the new 2021 Volvo S60, you can do the same on the company’s official India website. The deliveries of the new model booked during January and February will commence starting mid-March. The said exclusive Volvo Tre Kronor Experience Program offers multiple priority and personalized experiences to the owners like a dedicated Volvo relationship manager, doorstep solutions for some specific services, complimentary pick-up and drop of cars for service-related needs and more.

Now, digging into the details of the car, based on the company’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), the new 2021 Volvo S60 draws power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 190 hp and 300 Nm. Transmission is an 8-speed automatic unit and the car can hit a restricted top speed of 180 kmph. In terms of features, the new 2021 Volvo S60 comes with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support along with wireless charging, panoramic sunroof and four-zone climate control system.

Talking of the safety bits, the new S60 offers adaptive cruise control, speed alert, lane keep assist and driver alert systems. The S60 in itself is a safe car as it has received an impressive 5-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests. The new 2021 Volvo S60 is currently being offered only in a single fully-loaded T4 Inscription variant and rubs shoulders against the likes of some of the most popular luxury sedans like the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and also, the Jaguar XE in the segment.

