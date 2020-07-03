2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

Volkswagen Tiguan now comes with a new plug-in hybrid option. Also, the SUV will be available as a separate Tiguan R model for the first time, featuring Volkswagen R’s new all-wheel drive with selective wheel torque control.

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the 2021 Tiguan which is now available with a plug-in hybrid option. One of the top-selling SUVs in the world, more than six million units of Volkswagen Tiguan have been produced to date. The SUV was the most popular model in the brand’s lineup with around 911,000 units produced in 2019. Volkswagen will also make a separate R model available for the Tiguan for the first time, featuring the so-called “R-Performance Torque Vectoring”.

The global SUV strategy for Volkswagen was launched with the second-generation Tiguan in 2016. It served as the basis for many successful models worldwide. Volkswagen is now taking the next step by electrifying, digitalising and networking the new Tiguan, Ralf Brandstätter, who has been appointed the new CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan now gets a plug-in hybrid that can do speeds of up to 130 km/h in electric-only mode. Besides this, there will also be the R model with a new all-wheel-drive with selective wheel torque control for the top-of-the-range model. The R-Performance Torque Vectoring distributes the drive power variably between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels.

The 2021 Tiguan facelift boasts new IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights, and a redesigned front end. With the new Travel Assist system in the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan, it can do assisted driving at speeds up to 210 km/h. It gets the most recent generation of infotainment systems (MIB3) with online-based services and functions. Customers can also pick an optional 480-watt sound system by Harman Kardon. The steering wheel now has touch controls and Volkswagen has also digitalized the climate control functions by means of touch sliders and touch buttons.

Also read: Volkswagen India expects SUVs to make up 60% of sales by 2024

Volkswagen’s new radiator grille on the Tiguan adds a design cue from larger models like Touareg and the Atlas Cross Sport sold in North America, Klaus Zyciora, Head of Design for the Volkswagen Group and Chief Designer for the Volkswagen brand, explains.

The bonnet is more concise in its appearance and the new radiator grille with LED headlights is wider, with the new Volkswagen badge positioned centrally at the front. The bumpers have also undergone a makeover and over at the rear, the Tiguan lettering is now in a central position below the VW badge,

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.