2021 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace with new music system, lights unveiled: Might be India-bound

An integrated eSIM facility too has been provided in the new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and this allows for new voice commands and OTA updates.

Volkswagen has unveiled the updated Tiguan AllSpace globally. This 2021 model follows the Tiguan 5-seater with respect to the updates. There are changes all around and the car has grown marginally in length (now measures 4,723mm, an increase of 22mm) thanks to the redesigned front end. Speaking of which, customers can now opt for Matrix LED headlamps with the Tiguan AllSpace. The car looks a bit more aggressive now with the new bumpers in place. Depending on the trims one chooses, customers can get additional chrome both on the inside as well as outside. 19-inch wheels have been added to the equation with a new set of alloy options. Inside as well, there are multiple changes. For example, the three-zone climate control is standard and gets a new instrument panel to control the functions. There are sliders as well as touch-sensitive panels that are now part of the instrument panel.

The front seats get a 4-way electrical adjustment and massage function. A full colour head-up display too has been added to the equation. The company claims that the IQ.Drive Travel Assist function has been used with the AllSpace for the first time. This enables the car to be a partly automated one with the system taking over the accleration, steering and brakes from 0kmph (depending on gearbox) up to 210kmph. Lane Assist and Adapative Cruise Control are the supporting functions of this system.

An integrated eSIM facility too has been provided in the car and this allows for new voice commands and OTA updates. There is also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer. An optional 480W Harman Kardon system too has been provided. As far as the engines are concerned, there are five of them with two being diesel. India might get the 2.0-litre TSI engine and a 7-speed DCT. That is if this updated avatar will be coming to our shores. The first lot of Tiguan AllSpace is said to have been already sold out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.