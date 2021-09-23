  1. Auto
  2. car-news
  3. 2021 volkswagen taigun india launch live india specific suvw price specifications features variants colours

2021 Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Live: India-specific SUVW

2021 Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Today Live, Volkswagen Taigun Price, Specifications, Features, Images Live: The Volkswagen Taigun is ready to go on sale in the country to rival a slew of other compact SUVs, as deliveries commence soon after the launch.

By: | Updated: September 23, 2021 8:01:01 am
Volkswagen Taigun India Launch, 2021 Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Today

2021 Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Today Live Updates: Volkswagen India is all set to launch its smallest SUV in the Indian market today – Taigun. It will take on the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and more. The Taigun is developed specifically for the Indian market under the brand’s India 2.0 project. Underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Volkswagen Taigun is heavily localized. While the brand has already unveiled the vehicle to the masses, it looks chic from all angles. The lines on the Taigun look premium, and the overall design feel mature and upmarket. In fact, the Taigun comes loaded with a slew of features. However, the brand will be announcing its prices and variant line-up today. To find out more detail on the same, keep watching this space.

Read More

Live Blog

2021 Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Live: Price, Specifications, Features, Images, Mileage, Engine, Reviews Live Updates

Highlights

    08:01 (IST)23 Sep 2021
    Welcome to the 2021 Volkswagen Taigun India launch’s LIVE blog!

    Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to an info-packed live blog of the Volkswagen Taigun’s launch ceremony. Today, the German carmaker will be announcing the pricing and variant line-up of its new compact SUV. So stay tuned for more updates.

    The Volkswagen Taigun is finally launching in the country today. The compact SUV will be one of the most premium offerings in the segment and will come loaded to the gills. It will feature electronic stability control as a standard affair across the range. Moreover, there will be two turbo-petrol units to choose from - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. With the Taigun, the German brand is targeting to sell around 5,000 units every month.

    RELATED VIDEOS