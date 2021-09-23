2021 Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Live: India-specific SUVW

2021 Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Today Live Updates: Volkswagen India is all set to launch its smallest SUV in the Indian market today – Taigun. It will take on the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and more. The Taigun is developed specifically for the Indian market under the brand’s India 2.0 project. Underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Volkswagen Taigun is heavily localized. While the brand has already unveiled the vehicle to the masses, it looks chic from all angles. The lines on the Taigun look premium, and the overall design feel mature and upmarket. In fact, the Taigun comes loaded with a slew of features. However, the brand will be announcing its prices and variant line-up today. To find out more detail on the same, keep watching this space.

