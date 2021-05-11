2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI will be sharper-looking than before and more importantly more powerful, positioning it on top of the standard Polo, Life, R-Line variants of the new Polo lineup.

Volkswagen is set to lifts the covers off the new 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI come June but before that happens, the manufacturer has released a design sketch shedding some light on what to expect from the sporty hatchback. It is based on the new Polo that was recently presented last month and will become the premium version of the product line. The official world premiere of the new Polo GTI will take place at the end of June 2021.

The manufacturer states that the new GTI will be sharper-looking than before and more importantly, it will be more powerful. The new Polo GTI facelift will be positioned above the standard Polo, Life, R-Line variants of the new Polo lineup.

The 2021 model will be based on the MQB A0 platform which underpins the new Polo. So, it’ll be 4.05 m in length, 1.75 m in width, 1.45 m in height, 2.56 m of wheelbase similar to the standard Polo. It is expected to come with new alloy wheels specially designed for it which would likely be 17 inches.

In terms of design, the Polo GTI will receive a major overhaul while retaining elements like red accents of GTI models. Moreover, the DRLs (daytime running lights) will be embedded into the honeycomb air intakes. It’ll also get a red stripe above the light bar in line with the GTI tradition from the Golf.

Volkswagen have not yet revealed the engine specifications. The older model came powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 197 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Au contraire, the new GTI will likely come with a six-speed DSG, letting GTI shoot to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 237 km/h.

