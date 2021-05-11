2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI will be sharper-looking than before and more importantly more powerful, positioning it on top of the standard Polo, Life, R-Line variants of the new Polo lineup.

By:May 11, 2021 2:30 PM

Volkswagen is set to lifts the covers off the new 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI come June but before that happens, the manufacturer has released a design sketch shedding some light on what to expect from the sporty hatchback. It is based on the new Polo that was recently presented last month and will become the premium version of the product line. The official world premiere of the new Polo GTI will take place at the end of June 2021.

The manufacturer states that the new GTI will be sharper-looking than before and more importantly, it will be more powerful. The new Polo GTI facelift will be positioned above the standard Polo, Life, R-Line variants of the new Polo lineup.

The 2021 model will be based on the MQB A0 platform which underpins the new Polo. So, it’ll be 4.05 m in length, 1.75 m in width, 1.45 m in height, 2.56 m of wheelbase similar to the standard Polo. It is expected to come with new alloy wheels specially designed for it which would likely be 17 inches.

Also read: Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

In terms of design, the Polo GTI will receive a major overhaul while retaining elements like red accents of GTI models. Moreover, the DRLs (daytime running lights) will be embedded into the honeycomb air intakes. It’ll also get a red stripe above the light bar in line with the GTI tradition from the Golf.

Volkswagen have not yet revealed the engine specifications. The older model came powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 197 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Au contraire, the new GTI will likely come with a six-speed DSG, letting GTI shoot to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 237 km/h.

Latest Auto News

Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

Second wave of COVID-19 forcing Indians to delay or drop plans to buy a car: study

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

Logistics, truck sector emerge unsung heroes in COVID-19 2nd wave: Here's how

Mahindra extends Oxygen on Wheels initiative to Punjab: More cities to be added soon

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Lowest vehicle registration/sales in 8 years forces FADA to appeal for government aid

Maruti Suzuki to boost Oxygen PSA plant production: Ties up with two firms in NCR

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Red Bull's strategy blunder gifts Mercedes the win

2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked

COVID-19 effect: MG India extends warranty/maintenance service till this date

