2021 Toyota Fortuner, Legender sales cross 5,300 units: Segment share increases

The alliance with Suzuki has also worked to a great extent wherein models like the Urban Cruiser as well as the Glanza are doing exceptionally well for Toyota.

By:Updated: Apr 19, 2021 4:30 PM
Toyota Fortuner and other models to increase in price

The Toyota Fortuner is one name that stands for reliability. Even when Toyota continues to charge a premium for it, customers are willing to fork out the money because they know that for the upkeep of the vehicle, they will not be spending much. To this effect, the updated Fortuner as well as a new version, the Legender, were launched a couple of months ago. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) have now confirmed that they have sold more than 5,300 units of the SUVs since launch. Not only this, TKM has confirmed that this has lead to a segment growth by 10 per cent. The refreshed Toyota Innova Crysta too plays a significant part in this segment growth. In an exclusive interaction with Express Drives, Naveen Soni, senior vice president, TKM told us that

We do not believe in chasing sales numbers. Our focus has always been and will continue to deliver the highest ‘Customer Satisfaction’, catering to the myriad needs and aspirations of customers. We witness growing sales for Fortuner and Urban Cruiser. In terms of overall product sales, TKM sold a total of 15,001 units in the month of March 2021, thus clocking a year-on-year growth of 114% in domestic sales. Since the launch of new Fortuner & Legender, we have clocked total sales of more than 5,300 units for these two models. Notably, with the launch of refreshed Innova Crysta and Fortuner (and Legender), we have been able to consolidate & upsize our segment share by nearly 10%.

 

Also Read Toyota Urban Cruiser road test, review

We also asked about the youngest SUV in the company’s portfolio, the Toyota Urban Cruiser. Naveen said that

Both these models (Urban Cruiser, Glanza) have been a great success for us. The very idea of this alliance was to jointly collaborate on strategic partnership for enhancing both companies’ competitiveness and cover segment areas in which each company has scope for product line-up enhancement. Moreover, our focus has been to open avenues for new customers to experience owning a Toyota vehicle. This is something we are truly proud of as both these products have helped us welcome a lot of first time Toyota buyers into the family, which we see as our real gain. As of March 31, 2021, we have clocked total sales of more than 61,000 units for these two models (UC & Glanza). The growth in sales for both the models can also be attributed to the rising trends in the low end of the market, caused by the personal mobility strengthening considering the pandemic scenario.

 

