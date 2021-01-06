2021 Toyota Fortuner launched in India: New price, variants, features, specs

The new 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift has been launched in two variants namely - Standard and Legender.

The new 2021 Toyota Fortuner has finally been launched in India. The new facelift model has arrived in two variants namely Standard and Legender and these are priced at Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 37.48 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the new 2021 Toyota Fortuner were already underway unofficially for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The new 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift, as one would typically expect, gets noticeable visual updates. The Legender looks more premium than the Standard variant with a more Lexus-like front fascia. The new 2021 model gets revised bumpers that now look more muscular along with a new set of LED headlamps that give a more prominent look. The alloy wheel design is also new while the overall silhouette of the car remains the same. While the Legender trim gets split-five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, the Standard model comes with split-six spoke single shade wheels.

Coming to the rear, the new 2021 model also gets new tail lamps and reworked bumpers that lend the SUV a fresher look. Now moving inside the cabin of the new 2021 Toyota Fortuner, the SUV now gets new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support. Moreover, you get bits like LED ambient lighting along with an updated instrument cluster, a multi-functional steering wheel and ventilated & electrically adjustable front seats. Moreover, you get a wireless charger for your smartphone along with a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

In terms of safety features, the new 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift also gets seven-airbags, a 360-degree camera view, a collision prevention system, lane departure warning and also, a radar-guided dynamic cruise control. The new 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift continues to draw power from the same BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine is good for developing 164 hp of power and 245 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine now churns out 201 hp and 500 Nm. Gearbox options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed sequential automatic torque convertor. Just like before, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift goes up against the likes of 2020 Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and also, Mahindra Alturas G4 in the segment.

