2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover: New design, features, engines and more

The king of the large SUVs, the invincible Toyota Fortuner has been updated for the 2021 model year and it comes packed with features and new technologies that we expect will make it even more popular than ever before. The engine is more powerful, the creature comfort features would make it easier to live with and it sports a new design as well. But exactly is the new Toyota Legender and what’s in store for India? Read on and find out.

The second-generation Toyota Fortuner made its debut back in 2015, and it has been extensive wait for Toyota to bring any updates to the SUV. Finally, Toyota has revealed the brand new facelift version of the Fortuner in Thailand and is expected to arrive in India as well. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift features new styling, updated interior and features and an updated infotainment system along with a more powerful engine. The top of the line model in Thailand, at least, sets itself apart with entirely different styling and also a new name being called the new “Toyota Legender”. Whether Toyota will follow the same philosophy for the Indian market is anybody’s guess at the moment, but we will only know when the new Fortuner arrives in India.

The biggest change for the new Fortuner is the updated styling. The front gets a brand new designed grille which is now taller and features a new mesh parted, which will likely feature more chrome in India. The new Toyota Fortuner has newly shaped LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a revised front bumper and sits on brand new 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear is fairly similar to the older model, but it gets new and slimmer looking tail-lamps with LEDs.

The fully specced “Legender” model is designed to look sportier as it features a new mesh pattern split-grille design that we are familiar with from other modern Toyota models. The front bumpers are also new and offer a sharper look. The lighting equipment includes a new dual-LED projector headlamps with a different LED DRL pattern than standard. The chrome parts from the regular model are finished in gloss black, it comes equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone paint and a similar philosophy is followed at the back of the car.

The top of the line model in Thailand sets itself apart with entirely different styling and also a new name being called the new “Toyota Legender”.

The interior although is largely the same, it gets updated features and technology as it gets a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which now comes with Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster has been updated to be able to offer more information, it gets wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera.

The Legender model instead offers more features like a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, white accented trim panels, 7 airbags and more safety features which include the collision prevention system, lane departure warning and radar-guided dynamic cruise control and more as a part of the “Toyota Safety Sense’ package.

While there are a few petrol and diesel engine options for the Fortuner in international markets, the most popular one for India is the diesel. The 2.8-litre inline-4 turbo motor has been tuned to now develop 204hp and 500Nm of torque. The same engine in its current form in India develops 177hp in comparison which is a significant jump. We expect Toyota to continue to offer the 2.7-litre petrol motor with the Fortuner in India as before. Transmission options are likely to be a manual 6-speed in addition to a 6-speed automatic for the Indian market.

The Toyota Fortuner is considered the benchmark for SUVs not only in its segment but across all SUVs in India. The current model is still the king in terms of popularity which rivals against the more feature-packed SUVs like the Ford Endeavour, or the Mahindra Alturas. The Fortuner in India in its BS6 version currently holds a price tag of Rs 28.6 lakh to Rs 34,.4 lake (ex-showroom). While Toyota has not yet confirmed the arrival of the new Fortuner facelift in India, nor has it given any word about the new “Legender” variant, but we expect Toyota to introduce the new Fortuner facelift in India by sometime in 2021.

